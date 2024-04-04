Sporting Life
Luke Littler stole the show in Manchester (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Luke Littler stole the show in Manchester (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Darts results: Luke Littler goes top of the Premier League table after winning second night in a row as Gerwyn Price hits a nine-darter

By Sporting Life
23:48 · THU April 04, 2024

Gerwyn Price almost stole the show in Manchester with a nine-darter - but it was Luke Littler who won back-to-back nights to go top of the BetMGM Premier League.

Littler clinched his first nightly win of the competition in Belfast last week, and the teenage phenom followed that up with another success to leapfrog Luke Humphries at the summit.

The Warrington star defeated Price 6-3 to claim the spoils at the AO Arena, after the Welshman had raised the roof with a sensational nine-darter in his semi-final victory over Michael Smith earlier in the night.

Littler has previously booked his place in the semi-finals with a 6-3 success against Michael van Gerwen, defying a mid-game fightback to secure a third successive win over the Dutchman.

The 17-year-old then overcame Stockport thrower Nathan Aspinall in the last four, converting stunning 131 and 136 checkouts on his way to a hard-fought 6-4 victory.

This set up a fascinating showdown against nine-dart star Price, and Littler threatened to replicate the Welshman’s heroics in the opening leg of the final, kicking off proceedings with six perfect darts.

Luke Littler now leads the Premier League
Luke Littler now leads the Premier League

Back-to-back 13-darters powered Littler into an early lead, and although Price recovered from a sluggish start, the teenager wrapped up victory with a 100.48 average to extend his winning run to six matches.

“The atmosphere was amazing, and I’m just really glad I won,” reflected Littler, who has enjoyed a dream start to his debut campaign.

“I think I’ve definitely settled into the Premier League now. In the first five to six weeks I won my first game but I kept losing in the semi-finals, although winning last week gave me so much confidence coming into tonight.

“I was watching Gezzy in the semi-finals and he was 4-0 up averaging 123, but I just made sure I focused and I saved my best performance until last.

“There’s still six weeks to go, so I’ve got to still keep plugging away, and hopefully I will make the Play-Offs.”

Price performed magnificently to leave Manchester with three points to his name, producing ton-topping averages in wins over Peter Wright and Smith.

The 2023 runner-up defied a 109.52 average from Wright to prevail in a staggering contest, averaging 107.88 and pinning six of his eight attempts at double to advance to the last four.

Price then powered his way through to the Night Ten showpiece with victory over Smith, producing the first nine-darter in the Premier League since his brace of perfect legs in Belfast back in February 2022.

Smith moved to within two points of the Play-Off places with an impressive 6-3 win over Luke Humphries in the quarter-finals, defying a late rally from the world number one to triumph.

Elsewhere, Aspinall leapfrogged Van Gerwen into third spot with victory over Rob Cross in the evening’s opener, producing a ton-plus average to secure his fifth straight win over the 2018 World Champion.

Premier League Results

Night 10, Thursday April 4
AO Arena, Manchester
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

  • Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Rob Cross
  • Luke Littler 6-3 Michael van Gerwen
  • Michael Smith 6-3 Luke Humphries
  • Gerwyn Price 6-4 Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

  • Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Luke Littler
  • Michael Smith 3-6 Gerwyn Price

Final

  • Luke Littler 6-2 Gerwyn Price

