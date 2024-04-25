Sporting Life
Luke Littler was impressive in Liverpool
Darts results: Luke Littler silences Liverpool crowd to win a third Premier League night of the season and go top of the table

By Sporting Life
22:49 · THU April 25, 2024

Luke Littler overcame a hostile reception in Liverpool to win his third Premier League night of the season and return to the top of the table.

The 17-year-old has been a fans’ favourite since bursting onto the scene at the World Championship over Christmas but his antics on social media have not been well received on Merseyside.

Littler is an avid Manchester United fan and has enjoyed goading Liverpool in recent weeks as their quadruple hopes have crumbled.

He was jeered onto stage at the M&S Bank Arena in unprecedented scenes for Littler, but took it in good spirit, reminding fans of the score in Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby.

Littler was also booed at the oche but let his darts do the talking against Gerwyn Price in a 6-4 win before following it up with a thrilling comeback triumph over Nathan Aspinall, which he pinched in a deciding leg having been 5-2 behind, and an easy 6-2 victory against Rob Cross in the final.

More to follow...

Luke Littler is top of the standings
Premier League Night 13 results, Thursday April 25

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Quarter-Finals

  • Luke Littler 6-3 Gerwyn Price
  • Luke Humphries 2-6 Nathan Aspinall
  • Peter Wright 3-6 Michael van Gerwen
  • Michael Smith 4-6 Rob Cross

Semi-Finals

  • Luke Littler 6-5 Nathan Aspinall
  • Michael van Gerwen 2-6 Rob Cross

Final

  • Luke Littler 6-2 Rob Cross

