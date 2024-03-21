Darts results: Luke Humphries dazzles in Dublin to win his third Premier League Darts night in a row

Luke Humphries won his third Premier League Darts night in a row thanks to a string of superb performances in Dublin.
The world number one arrived in the Irish capital fresh from wins in Brighton and Nottingham, and he maintained his dominance with Night Eight success in the Emerald Isle.
Humphries recorded a trio of ton-topping averages to scoop the £10,000 bonus prize, defeating Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith to extend his lead at the top of the table to seven points.
More to follow...
Night 8, Thursday March 21
3Arena, Dublin
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
