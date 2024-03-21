Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Luke Humphries (Picture: Simon O'Connor/PDC)
Luke Humphries (Picture: Simon O'Connor/PDC)

Darts results: Luke Humphries dazzles in Dublin to win his third Premier League Darts night in a row

By Sporting Life
23:26 · THU March 21, 2024

Luke Humphries won his third Premier League Darts night in a row thanks to a string of superb performances in Dublin.

The world number one arrived in the Irish capital fresh from wins in Brighton and Nottingham, and he maintained his dominance with Night Eight success in the Emerald Isle.

Humphries recorded a trio of ton-topping averages to scoop the £10,000 bonus prize, defeating Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith to extend his lead at the top of the table to seven points.

More to follow...

Luke Humphries leads the way
Luke Humphries leads the way

Premier League Darts Results

Night 8, Thursday March 21
3Arena, Dublin
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

  • Luke Humphries 6-1 Peter Wright
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Rob Cross
  • Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
  • Michael Smith 6-4 Luke Littler

Semi-Finals

  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
  • Michael Smith 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Final

  • Luke Humphries 6-2 Michael Smith

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo