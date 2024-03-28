Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Luke Littler triumphed in Belfast
Luke Littler triumphed in Belfast

Darts results: Luke Littler wins his first Premier League night of the season after beating Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall

By Sporting Life
00:26 · FRI March 29, 2024

Luke Littler won his first Premier League night of the season as a stunning 125 checkout helped him defeat Nathan Aspinall 6-4 in Thursday's final in Belfast.

The teenage sensation has had mixed fortunes thus far in the Premier League, but was back to his best as he defeated World Champion Luke Humphries, reigning champion Michael van Gerwen and Aspinall in Northern Ireland.

A beautiful 136 checkout in the opening leg of the final under pressure gave Littler the lead, but Aspinall responded brightly to lead 3-1.

Littler then pulled level at 3-3 with a breathtaking 125 (bull-25-bull) finish against the throw, before the 17-year-old pressed home his advantage and moved to within one at 5-3 with another leg against the darts.

Aspinall responded with a 70 checkout to close the gap to one but then spurned a dart at D18 to force a deciding leg - allowing Littler in to find D5 with his final dart in hand to secure the £10,000 nightly prize.

“I am so happy to win my first night,” reflected Littler, who moves up to second in the table. I changed my throw tonight, just taking that little bit of extra time. I practiced a lot more tonight and it has paid off.

“We’re halfway [through the season] and there is still a lot of work to do, but to win one night going into the second half of the season has really got my hopes up and gives me confidence.”

However, the path to victory wasn’t a simple one for Littler in Belfast.

Luke Humphries still leads the way after week nine
Luke Humphries still leads the way after week nine

He first had to put an end to Luke Humphries' run, with the World Champion having won the last three consecutive nights in the Premier League.

Taken to a deciding leg, it was met with a huge roar from Littler as he sunk a 68 finish to inflict Humphries' first defeat in 10 Premier League matches.

Van Gerwen had impressed in his quarter-final clash against Michael Smith, averaging 105.79 as he recovered from 4-2 down to triumph.

Yet the Dutchman couldn’t replicate that standard against Littler, as the teenager stormed into the final with a 6-3 win, averaging just under the 100 mark and sinking a lovely 110 finish on the way.

It was then another slice of history for Littler as he secured victory over stablemate Aspinall in front of the 8,000 strong crowd at the SSE Arena.

“The crowd were unbelievable tonight, just like they have been in the previous eight weeks,” added Littler. “Now I am just really looking forward to the big one [in Manchester] next week.”

Having started the night outside the Play-Off places, the victory for Littler lifts him to second place in the table on 18 points - still four behind the leader Humphries.

Despite defeat for Aspinall, it has been a bright season so far for the 32-year-old, as he reached his fourth final in six weeks.

The Stockport star currently sits fourth in the table on 16 points, three clear of Smith in fifth.

The World Matchplay champion reached the final in Belfast after displaying some expert finishing to see off Gerwyn Price 6-5 in his opener, before blowing away Peter Wright 6-2 in the semi-finals.

Wright reached the last four after beating Rob Cross in his opening game - recording just his second win of the Premier League campaign.

Premier League Darts Results

Night 8, Thursday March 28, Belfast

Quarter-Finals

  • Luke Humphries 6-1 Peter Wright
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Rob Cross
  • Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
  • Michael Smith 6-4 Luke Littler

Semi-Finals

  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
  • Michael Smith 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Final

  • Luke Humphries 6-2 Michael Smith

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo