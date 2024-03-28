Darts results: Luke Littler wins his first Premier League night of the season after beating Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall

Luke Littler won his first Premier League night of the season as a stunning 125 checkout helped him defeat Nathan Aspinall 6-4 in Thursday's final in Belfast.

The teenage sensation has had mixed fortunes thus far in the Premier League, but was back to his best as he defeated World Champion Luke Humphries, reigning champion Michael van Gerwen and Aspinall in Northern Ireland. A beautiful 136 checkout in the opening leg of the final under pressure gave Littler the lead, but Aspinall responded brightly to lead 3-1. Littler then pulled level at 3-3 with a breathtaking 125 (bull-25-bull) finish against the throw, before the 17-year-old pressed home his advantage and moved to within one at 5-3 with another leg against the darts.

Luke Littler wins his first Premier League night! This stunning Bull-25-Bull finish was pivotal 🤯pic.twitter.com/EBxhRrYEM4 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) March 28, 2024

Aspinall responded with a 70 checkout to close the gap to one but then spurned a dart at D18 to force a deciding leg - allowing Littler in to find D5 with his final dart in hand to secure the £10,000 nightly prize.

LITTLER THE BOSS IN BELFAST! 👏



It's a landmark night for Luke Littler, who secures his first nightly victory in the Premier League!



The teenage prodigy closes out a dramatic win over Nathan Aspinall to claim the Night Nine spoils! 🏆



📺 https://t.co/gbUt9q25Jh#PLDarts pic.twitter.com/33c8KKFI0v — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 28, 2024

“I am so happy to win my first night,” reflected Littler, who moves up to second in the table. I changed my throw tonight, just taking that little bit of extra time. I practiced a lot more tonight and it has paid off. “We’re halfway [through the season] and there is still a lot of work to do, but to win one night going into the second half of the season has really got my hopes up and gives me confidence.” However, the path to victory wasn’t a simple one for Littler in Belfast.