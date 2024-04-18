Darts results: Nathan Aspinall triumphs in Rotterdam to consolidate top four spot in the Premier League

Nathan Aspinall earned his second Premier League darts victory this season with a 6-4 victory against Michael Smith in the Night 12 final in Rotterdam.

Smith beat Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals to reach Thursday’s showpiece against the Asp, who pulled off an amazing comeback to beat Luke Humphries 6-4. Aspinall took the first two legs in the final and although Smith started to grow into the match the Asp remained in control to take a two-leg lead. Bully Boy capitalised on outer ring misses to pull a leg back before Aspinall responded to lead 5-3.

ASPINALL WINS NIGHT 12! 🏆



Nathan Aspinall wins in Rotterdam for a second successive year!



📺 https://t.co/gbUt9q25Jh#PLDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/ZbPY7UwmC1 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 18, 2024

Smith continued to fight back and hit a stunning 170 checkout the following leg, but after missing three match darts the Asp eventually wrapped up victory with double eight. The result means that Aspinall climbs into third in the table and believes his 140s helped him throughout the final. He told Sky Sports: “Everyone knows me and Smithy are really good mates, we’re actually going on holiday next week together- so it might be a bit awkward! “I came from behind against Luke and I’m thinking ‘don’t ruin this opportunity, you’ve been given a good chance here’ and I thought I played well.