PDC World Darts Championship final: Luke Littler v Luke Humphries betting tips, predictions, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV start time

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will contest the PDC's Paddy Power World Darts Championship final and our guide includes tournament statistics, head-to-head records, how they got here, betting tips plus TV details of when and where to watch.
After 15 days of history-making darting drama featuring classic matches, shocks, herculean comebacks, unexpected runs and 878 180s that's generated £878,000 to Prostate Cancer UK, the Sid Waddell Trophy will be fittingly lifted by a new champion.
It'll either be a 16-year-old whose astonishing talents and lack of fear continue to defy belief or the new world number one who is chasing his fourth major title in a matter of months.
The only thing we're missing - like we were at this stage of last year's edition - is a nine-dart finish but we all know how that can change in potentially 13 more sets to come.
Luke Humphries is the marginal favourite after finally rediscovering his best form following a sluggish start to the tournament but Luke Littler will have pretty much everyone on his side as he bids to become the youngest world darts champion of all time.
Enough of the scene setting, here's a closer look at all the key statistics and other various factors to help you with your bets ahead Wednesday night's climax at the Alexandra Palace...
Darts betting tips: World Championship final
Luke Littler (6/5) v Luke Humphries (8/11)
- PDC World Darts Championship final: Wednesday January 3
TV coverage & start time: Sky Sports Main Event (1945 GMT)
- Format: Best of 13 sets. All sets best of five legs except the 13th, when either player will need to win by two clear legs until it reaches a sudden-death leg at 5-5.
Littler v Humphries: Head-to-head record
- Overall Head-to-Head: 0-1
- Televised Head-to-Head: 0-0
Normally this section of my major final previews is packed full of past meetings but obviously the fact we've got a 16-year-old finalist who hasn't even played on the PDC Tour yet means there's pretty much nothing to see here!
However, the sporting romantic in me wants to include their only known clash in a small Hayling Island competition back in 2019 when Humphries beat a 12-year-old Littler in the quarter-finals.
Littler was asked about this after his stunning victory over Rob Cross on Tuesday night and I found it quite endearing that he focused more on how far Humphries has come since that meeting rather than himself!
Littler v Humphries: 2024 World Championship statistics
(Luke Littler figures on the left, scroll further down for match-by-match stats)
- Tournament Average: 103 - 101
100+ match averages: 4 - 2
Highest average: 106.12 (R1) - 108.74 (SF)
Lowest average: 92.65 (R2) - 91.38 (R2)
- Tournament 180s: 50 - 50
180s per leg: 0.38 - 0.39
- Checkout percentage: 44.68% (84/188) - 40.62% (78/192)
- Sets won/lost: 25/6 - 22/7
Legs won/lost: 84/48 - 78/51
- 100+ checkouts: 11 - 11
Per leg won: 13.09% - 14.10%
Highest checkout: 164 - 170
- Match Treble% (win, most 180s + high C/O): 60% - 40%
Luke Littler v Luke Humphries: 2023 stats pre-World Championship
- Three-Dart Average: 92.63 – 98.59
- 180s per leg: 0.31 – 0.33
- Checkout percentage: 37.95% - 41.52%
- 100+ checkout per leg won: 9.82% - 10.60%
- Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): Unavailable - 27.88%
Obviously these statistics are not quite so relevant now especially now we know what Luke Littler can produce on the biggest stage of all on a regular basis but any Luke Humphries backers will be relieved to see how his recent performances are more in line with the stunning stats we saw from him throughout 2023.
Routes to the World Championship final
LUKE LITTLER
- R1: 3-0 v Christian Kist
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1
Average: 106.12
180s: 7 (0.63 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 1 (High: 106)
Checkout %: 50% (9/18)
- R2: 3-1 v Andrew Gilding
Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 0-3, 3-1
Average: 92.65
180s: 5 (0.29 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 80)
Checkout %: 34.6% (9/26)
- R3: 4-1 v Matt Campbell
Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1
Average: 97.19
180s: 8 (0.40 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 3 (High: 164)
Checkout %: 40% (14/35)
- R4: 4-1 v Raymond van Barneveld
Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
Average: 105.01
180s: 9 (0.39 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 1 (High: 100)
Checkout %: 50% (14/28)
- QF: 5-1 v Brendan Dolan
Set scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 3-0
Average: 101.93
180s: 5 (0.23 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 3 (High: 140)
Checkout %: 47.1% (16/34)
- SF: 6-2 v Rob Cross
Set scores: 2-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
Average: 106.05
180s: 16 (0.43 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 3 (High: 149)
Checkout %: 46.8% (22/47)
LUKE HUMPHRIES
- R2: 3-0 v Lee Evans
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-2
Average: 93.58
180s: 6 (0.43 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 85)
Checkout %: 37.5% (9/24)
- R3: 4-3 v Ricardo Pietreczko
Set scores: 3-1, 1-3, 2-3, 0-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0
Average: 91.38
180s: 6 (0.21 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 96)
Checkout %: 37.5% (15/40)
- R4: 4-3 v Joe Cullen
Set scores: 2-3, 0-3, 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-0, 6-5
Average: 99.23
180s: 12 (0.33 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 100)
Checkout %: 33.9% (19/56)
- QF: 5-1 v Dave Chisnall
Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-2, 3-0
Average: 103.50
180s: 12 (0.43 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 3 (High: 164)
Checkout %: 40.5% (17/42)
- SF: 6-0 v Scott Williams
Set scores: 2-3, 0-3, 2-3, 2-3, 0-3, 1-3
Average: 108.74
180s: 14 (0.56 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 6 (High: 170)
Checkout %: 60% (18/30)
World Championship final: Prediction and best bets
Luke Littler: Roll of honour
Senior titles (WDF)
- British Classic - 2023
- British Open - 2023
- British Internationals 2022
- Irish Open 2021
- Isle of Man Classic 2023
- Romanian Classic 2022
- Welsh Open 2022
Major Youth titles
- PDC World Youth Championship - 2023
- JDC World Championship - 2022, 2023
- PDC Development Tour titles 2023 (x5)
Luke Humphries: Roll of honour
- World Grand Prix (2023)
- Grand Slam of Darts (2023)
- Players Championship Finals (2023)
- 5x European Tour titles
- 4x Players Championship titles
- World Youth Championship (2019)
What time does Littler v Humphries start and what TV channel is it on?
Coverage of the final between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries starts at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Darts, with the match expected to begin around 8.00pm.
PDC World Darts Championship Finals
Final scores in sets
PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 14
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Peter Wright - 2
- John Part - 2
- Adrian Lewis - 2
- Gary Anderson - 2
- Michael Smith - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Rob Cross - 1
- Dennis Priestly - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
