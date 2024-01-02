PDC World Darts Championship final: Luke Littler v Luke Humphries betting tips, predictions, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV start time

After 15 days of history-making darting drama featuring classic matches, shocks, herculean comebacks, unexpected runs and 878 180s that's generated £878,000 to Prostate Cancer UK, the Sid Waddell Trophy will be fittingly lifted by a new champion.

It'll either be a 16-year-old whose astonishing talents and lack of fear continue to defy belief or the new world number one who is chasing his fourth major title in a matter of months.

The only thing we're missing - like we were at this stage of last year's edition - is a nine-dart finish but we all know how that can change in potentially 13 more sets to come.

Luke Humphries is the marginal favourite after finally rediscovering his best form following a sluggish start to the tournament but Luke Littler will have pretty much everyone on his side as he bids to become the youngest world darts champion of all time.

Enough of the scene setting, here's a closer look at all the key statistics and other various factors to help you with your bets ahead Wednesday night's climax at the Alexandra Palace...

Darts betting tips: World Championship final

