Tennis betting tips: Next Gen ATP Finals player profiles, preview and best bets

The Next Gen ATP Finals was created as an end-of-season showcase for the game’s top young players.

A vessel used to try out some innovations, it has largely been a success, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner both former champions.

However, it has long had a problem with attracting the very best youngsters – for example, Alcaraz qualified in 2022 when he was already world number one and found this tournament rather surplus to requirements.

This year the event is missing both Joao Fonseca, last year’s winner, and Jakub Mensik, who have both opted out.

The decision to move the tournament to this bizarre mid-December slot has doubtless not helped matters on that front – is this the end of the 2025 season or the start of the 2026 one? Perhaps it’s neither.

What also hasn’t helped organisers this year is the lack of 20-and-under talent currently at the top of the game.

In 2019, all eight ‘Next Gen’ players were ranked inside the top 100. With Fonseca and Mensik absent, this year there will be just one – Learner Tien.

What is the same is the format.

It’s Fast4 tennis, so that’s the first to four games winning a set. If it gets to 3-3, there’s a tie-break, which is a big reason why I’ve always placed plenty of weight on tie-break records when looking for potential champions.

The field is split into two groups of four with the top two in each progressing to the knockout semi-finals, as was the case at last month’s ATP Finals.

They play on indoor hardcourts (GreenSet) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where conditions have tended to be pretty quick since the tournament moved here in 2023.

Let’s look at the contenders…

BLUE GROUP

Learner Tien

Best odds : Title – 6/5; Group – 7/10

: Title – 6/5; Group – 7/10 Race position : 3

: 3 Ranking : 28

: 28 2025 win-loss record (tour level) : 32-23

: 32-23 2025 best performances : W Metz, RU Beijing

: W Metz, RU Beijing Recent form : W Metz, L32 Paris, L16 Shanghai, RU Beijing

: W Metz, L32 Paris, L16 Shanghai, RU Beijing Record v group opponents: None

The class of the field – Tien is a top-30 player and no-one else is in the top 100. The American, who ended the ‘real’ season by winning his first ATP title in Metz, really should be winning this. He did make the final 12 months ago at the same venue in a much stronger field. The one concern goes back to the tournament’s timing and, therefore, how serious the players are going to be taking things. The favourites flopped last year and if Tien is treating this as pre-season training, he could be toppled.

Martin Landaluce

Best odds : Title – 12/1; Group – 7/1

: Title – 12/1; Group – 7/1 Race position : 6

: 6 Ranking :134

:134 2025 win-loss record (tour level) : 2-9

: 2-9 2025 best performances : W Orleans Challenger, SF x4 Challengers

: W Orleans Challenger, SF x4 Challengers Recent form : L32 Bratislava CH, SF Olbia CH, QF Villena CH, W Orleans CH

: L32 Bratislava CH, SF Olbia CH, QF Villena CH, W Orleans CH Record v group opponents: v Budkov Kjaer – overall: 3-0; indoor hard: 1-0; 2025: 3-0

One of five former junior Grand Slam champions in the field (2022 US Open for those asking), Landaluce enjoys the hardcourts but didn’t have a spectacular 2025 season. He went only 37-29 despite playing mainly on the Challenger Tour, with his serve looking one of the weakest here – the Spaniard has held in only 76% of his service games in 2025.

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer

Best odds : Title – 12/1; Group – 7/1

: Title – 12/1; Group – 7/1 Race position : 7

: 7 Ranking :136

:136 2025 win-loss record (tour level) : 3-5

: 3-5 2025 best performances : W Mouilleron le Captif, Astana, Tampere & Glasgow Challengers

: W Mouilleron le Captif, Astana, Tampere & Glasgow Challengers Recent form : Q1 Metz, L32 Vienna, L32 Stockholm, QF Roanne CH

: Q1 Metz, L32 Vienna, L32 Stockholm, QF Roanne CH Record v group opponents: v Landaluce – overall: 0-3; indoor hard: 0-1; 2025: 0-3

The hard-hitting Norwegian is bidding to follow in Casper Ruud’s footsteps but while he tested some top-50 stars in Davis Cup earlier this year, the fact is he’s yet to beat anyone in the top 100. The Wimbledon boys’ champion of 2024 dipped his toe into the main tour at the end of the season but struggled, losing four in a row. Also has a poor record against Landaluce to overcome.

Rafael Jodar

Best odds : Title – 10/1; Group – 5/1

: Title – 10/1; Group – 5/1 Race position : 9

: 9 Ranking : 168

: 168 2025 win-loss record (tour level) : 0-0

: 0-0 2025 best performances : W Charlottesville, Lincoln & Hersonissos Challengers

: W Charlottesville, Lincoln & Hersonissos Challengers Recent form : W Charlottesville CH, L16 Sioux Falls CH, W Lincoln CH, SF Tiburon CH

: W Charlottesville CH, L16 Sioux Falls CH, W Lincoln CH, SF Tiburon CH Record v group opponents: None

Jodar is the only player in Jeddah yet to play a match at Tour level. Didn’t start the 2025 campaign until April but made up for lost time, winning 39 of his 51 matches on the Challenger Tour, including 11 of his last 12. Standing 6ft 3in, the University of Virginia student makes good use of his serve while his return stats – 34% of return games won – are also impressive. Should not be ruled out.