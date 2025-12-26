Big Bash cricket betting tips: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers match preview and best bets

LIAM SCOTT has made a big impression in his short Big Bash career to date, announcing himself with a brilliant 67 from 43 balls away at Perth Scorchers at the end of the last season and starting this year well.

The 25-year-old is clearly a player on the up, and he put together a brilliant 147 in the Sheffield Shield before beginning the current Big Bash with 51 against Sydney Sixers and 25 at home to Melbourne Stars.

A key feature of Scott’s game has been his play off the back foot, with his pull shot a particular strength, which suggests he will be right at home at the Gabba when Adelaide Strikers travel to face Brisbane Heat on Saturday morning.

The Gabba always offers consistent pace and bounce, meaning shotmakers are in their element, and the hosts chased down 258 against the Scorchers in the only previous game at this venue this term.