Big Bash cricket betting tips: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers match preview and best bets

Richard Mann has a young gun to watch out for when Adelaide Strikers visit Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash on Saturday.
Cricket tips: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers
1pt Liam Scott to make a fifty at 5/1 (Boylesports, William Hill)
1pt Liam Scott top Adelaide Strikers batsman at 11/2 (General)
LIAM SCOTT has made a big impression in his short Big Bash career to date, announcing himself with a brilliant 67 from 43 balls away at Perth Scorchers at the end of the last season and starting this year well.
The 25-year-old is clearly a player on the up, and he put together a brilliant 147 in the Sheffield Shield before beginning the current Big Bash with 51 against Sydney Sixers and 25 at home to Melbourne Stars.
A key feature of Scott’s game has been his play off the back foot, with his pull shot a particular strength, which suggests he will be right at home at the Gabba when Adelaide Strikers travel to face Brisbane Heat on Saturday morning.
The Gabba always offers consistent pace and bounce, meaning shotmakers are in their element, and the hosts chased down 258 against the Scorchers in the only previous game at this venue this term.
Expect favourable conditions for batting again, though the both teams to score markets have tightened up from the start of the tournament.
Furthermore, I’m not brimming with confidence about the rest of this Strikers batting line-up on what I saw in the recent home defeat to the Stars.
As such, I’m keen to take Scott in a couple of markets.
I’ll split stakes with Scott to be top ADELAIDE STRIKERS BATSMAN at 11/2, and TO MAKE A FIFTY IN THE MATCH at 5/1.
As I’ve already mentioned, I’m not totally sold on this Strikers batting line-up, so Scott still looks underrated, while the milestones markets appeal on a ground as good for runs as this one.
Posted at 11:35 GMT on 26/12/25
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.