Ashes betting tips: Australia vs England Boxing Day Test in-play preview and best bets

Richard Mann is expecting more wickets to fall on day two of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, and is backing Ben Stokes to do plenty of damage.
Cricket tips: Day two betting update
1pt Ben Stokes to take 3+ second innings wickets at 2/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
The MCG pitch lived up to its billing as one of the most challenging surfaces for batting in Australia, with the hosts bundled out for 152 on day one of the fourth Ashes Test, before England could only manage 110 in reply.
The seamers had a field day, the criminally underrated Josh Tongue enforcing the belief that he really should have started the series by taking five wickets. Michael Neser picked up four just a matter of hours later.
All that leaves Australia 46 ahead with 10 second-innings wickets remaining, after nightwatchman Scott Boland negotiated the final over the day.
Conditions will remain challenging for batting, though my slight concern about shorting Australia's second-innings runs at around 255 is whether England will be able to bowl full enough for long enough, particularly if Australia can string a partnership or two together.
I worry that Brydon Carse will bowl too short to Travis Head, instead of letting the pitch do the work, and the Australian opener gets off to a flyer, forcing those lines to quickly shoot up.
Tongue will again be central to England’s plans in this third innings, bowling that fuller length at good pace and letting conditions do the rest, and similar sentiments apply to skipper Ben Stokes.
Of all England’s four seamers, Stokes is probably most suited by what are akin to English conditions. He generally moves the ball from a full length and many of his best bowling spells for England have come bowling this way.
Moreover, with another Test match already on the line, I reckon we’ll see Stokes once again shoulder plenty of responsibility, bowling lots of overs to try and haul his side back into the game.
That pair will be key to England’s chances, so backing Tongue and Stokes to both take 2+ wickets in the innings did catch the eye, though marginally preferred is BEN STOKES TO TAKE 3+ WICKETS IN THE SECOND INNINGS at 2/1.
As we've seen time and time again, Stokes will bowl himself to a standstill if he thinks he can win a Test match for England, not only in Ashes cricket, but again last summer against India when his shoulder eventually gave way after bowling so many long spells.
The Ashes might be gone, but Stokes has yet to win a Test in Australia, his good pal Joe Root the same, so expect the captain, with conditions in his favour, to bust a gut to put that right on day two.
Posted at 10:00 GMT on 26/12/25
