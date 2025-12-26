Ashes betting tips: Australia vs England Boxing Day Test in-play preview and best bets

The MCG pitch lived up to its billing as one of the most challenging surfaces for batting in Australia, with the hosts bundled out for 152 on day one of the fourth Ashes Test, before England could only manage 110 in reply.

The seamers had a field day, the criminally underrated Josh Tongue enforcing the belief that he really should have started the series by taking five wickets. Michael Neser picked up four just a matter of hours later.

All that leaves Australia 46 ahead with 10 second-innings wickets remaining, after nightwatchman Scott Boland negotiated the final over the day.

Conditions will remain challenging for batting, though my slight concern about shorting Australia's second-innings runs at around 255 is whether England will be able to bowl full enough for long enough, particularly if Australia can string a partnership or two together.

I worry that Brydon Carse will bowl too short to Travis Head, instead of letting the pitch do the work, and the Australian opener gets off to a flyer, forcing those lines to quickly shoot up.