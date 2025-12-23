Darts results: Justin Hood stuns Danny Noppert in an Ally Pally classic to reach round three of the World Championship

The final day of round two action ahead of the Christmas break featured a star-studded line-up at London’s Alexandra Palace, with Anderson producing the performance of the day.

The two-time World Champion averaged almost 106 to defeat Connor Scutt in a quality contest, reeling off three consecutive sets to register the second-highest average of the tournament.

“Connor is a fantastic player. He’s a grafter,” reflected Anderson, who will take on Jermaine Wattimena in a tantalising round three showdown.

“Jermaine over the last 18 months has gone to a different level. He’s been absolutely fantastic over the last few years, so that will be another tough game. I can still do it though. People think it’s a young man’s game, but it’s not!”

Van Gerwen also impressed in his 3-1 victory over William O’Connor, averaging over a ton and converting 63% of his attempts at double to cap off a complete performance.

O’Connor threatened a late fightback after claiming set three, only for the three-time World Champion to produce consecutive 121 and 127 checkouts in an explosive conclusion to proceedings.

“I was sharp, I was ready today, and that’s what you want,” declared Van Gerwen.

“Of course there is still room for improvement, but I’m more critical of myself than anyone.

“I put a lot of effort into this match, and I think from here I can do even more damage."

Van Gerwen’s reward will be a tussle against Arno Merk, who continued his dream debut run with a straight-sets victory over two-time World Champion Peter Wright.

“I’ve just beaten a two-time World Champion and a legend of the game,” admitted Merk, who averaged 92 and landed two ton-plus checkouts.

“This is the biggest win of my career by far. I can’t believe it. I’m overwhelmed!

“If I play like I did today and I take my chances, I can be dangerous for anybody, so let’s see what happens.”

Justin Hood believes he can lift the Sid Waddell Trophy on debut after denying sixth seed Danny Noppert in arguably the game of the tournament so far.