Darts results: Justin Hood stuns Danny Noppert in an Ally Pally classic to reach round three of the World Championship

Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen produced vintage displays on Day 13 of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship, as Danny Noppert and Peter Wright became the latest high-profile names to exit.
The final day of round two action ahead of the Christmas break featured a star-studded line-up at London’s Alexandra Palace, with Anderson producing the performance of the day.
The two-time World Champion averaged almost 106 to defeat Connor Scutt in a quality contest, reeling off three consecutive sets to register the second-highest average of the tournament.
“Connor is a fantastic player. He’s a grafter,” reflected Anderson, who will take on Jermaine Wattimena in a tantalising round three showdown.
“Jermaine over the last 18 months has gone to a different level. He’s been absolutely fantastic over the last few years, so that will be another tough game. I can still do it though. People think it’s a young man’s game, but it’s not!”
Van Gerwen also impressed in his 3-1 victory over William O’Connor, averaging over a ton and converting 63% of his attempts at double to cap off a complete performance.
O’Connor threatened a late fightback after claiming set three, only for the three-time World Champion to produce consecutive 121 and 127 checkouts in an explosive conclusion to proceedings.
“I was sharp, I was ready today, and that’s what you want,” declared Van Gerwen.
“Of course there is still room for improvement, but I’m more critical of myself than anyone.
“I put a lot of effort into this match, and I think from here I can do even more damage."
Van Gerwen’s reward will be a tussle against Arno Merk, who continued his dream debut run with a straight-sets victory over two-time World Champion Peter Wright.
“I’ve just beaten a two-time World Champion and a legend of the game,” admitted Merk, who averaged 92 and landed two ton-plus checkouts.
“This is the biggest win of my career by far. I can’t believe it. I’m overwhelmed!
“If I play like I did today and I take my chances, I can be dangerous for anybody, so let’s see what happens.”
Justin Hood believes he can lift the Sid Waddell Trophy on debut after denying sixth seed Danny Noppert in arguably the game of the tournament so far.
Hood defied a host of skin-saving finishes from Noppert to prevail in a sudden-death thriller, averaging 103 and crashing in 11 maximums to set up a showdown against Ryan Meikle.
Noppert converted 102, 157 and 127 finishes to keep his hopes alive, but Hood refused to relent, following up a sensational 156 of his own with a clutch 78 checkout on tops to seal his progress.
“I can win it. It’s as simple as that,” declared Hood, who also averaged 99 in his opening round win over Nick Kenny.
“I believe I can improve on that tonight, and hopefully that will come out in my next game, but it’s nice to prove a point to myself that I can do it on the big stage.”
Meikle, meanwhile, became only the second player at this year’s tournament to triumph from two sets adrift, overturning an early deficit to deny DPNZ number one Jonny Tata.
Josh Rock stormed through to round three with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over DPA number one Joe Comito, averaging 101.32 in the process.
Both of Comito’s legs came courtesy of ton-plus checkouts, but the Australian number one was blown away by a rampant Rock, who advances to face Callan Rydz in round three.
Rydz continued his Alexandra Palace love-affair with a deciding-set victory over two-time quarter-finalist Daryl Gurney, recovering from 2-1 down to triumph in a tie-break.
The Bedlington star produced a brace of 167 finishes along the way, before converting successive 100 and 92 checkouts in the closing stages to preserve his title aspirations.
Elsewhere, Wattimena fended off a late fightback from 2023/24 semi-finalist Scott Williams to prevail in another five-set marathon in North London.
The Dutchman fired in 11-darters to win each of the first two sets in deciding legs, before defying a valiant rearguard from Williams to complete a clean sweep in the fifth and decisive set.
Tuesday results and Saturday schedule
Tuesday December 23
Afternoon Session
- Ryan Meikle 3-2 Jonny Tata (1-3, 2-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-1)
- Callan Rydz 3-2 Daryl Gurney (3-1, 0-3, 1-3, 3-0, 5-3)
- Jermaine Wattimena 3-2 Scott Williams (3-2, 3-2, 1-3, 0-3, 3-0)
- Arno Merk 3-0 Peter Wright (3-0, 3-1, 3-1)
Evening Session
- Justin Hood 3-2 Danny Noppert (3-2, 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 6-5)
- Gary Anderson 3-1 Connor Scutt (1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2)
- Michael van Gerwen 3-1 William O'Connor (3-2, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0)
- Josh Rock 3-0 Joe Comito (3-1, 3-0, 3-1)
Saturday December 27
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Round Three
- Wesley Plaisier v Krzysztof Ratajski
- Andrew Gilding v Luke Woodhouse
- Jonny Clayton v Niels Zonneveld
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round Three
- Andreas Harrysson v Ricardo Pietreczko
- Stephen Bunting v James Hurrell
- Luke Littler v Mensur Suljovic
