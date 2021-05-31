Free betting previews & race by race tips for Tuesday June 1

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

Divine Magic won in such good style at Leicester this month that a successful return to the East Midlands venue would be no surprise.

The Marco Botti-trained three-year-old looked to have plenty in hand when drawing away in the last of the seven furlongs to score by three lengths from Wolflet and justify favouritism.

The handicapper has put her up 6lb for what was the daughter of Farhh’s first career success from five starts.

Divine Magic did well, because she was bumped at the start and was squeezed out briefly. However, she recovered to win in authoritative fashion and can double up in the Follow Us On Twitter At leicesterraces Fillies’ Handicap.

Couldn’t Could She can build on an encouraging first run in more than four months to take the Watch Free Racing Replays On attheraces.com Handicap at Brighton.

Adam West’s six-year-old stuck on well when going down by three-quarters of a length by Gold Souk at Lingfield.

It was also her first race back on turf since October after four efforts on the all-weather towards the end of the year.

Badlands can defy a 7lb penalty for being a winner when he reappears in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novice Stakes.

Archie Watson’s three-year-old son of Territories led on the line to deny Beheld by a short head when getting off the mark at Newbury, after finishing a promising third on debut at Newcastle.

Noorban bounced back to form at Ayr on her third start following a six-month absence, and can get her head in front at Redcar.

David O’Meara’s three-year-old displayed a willing attitude to hold Digital by a short head, which augurs well for the rest of the season.

The Sepoy filly had been highly tried after making a winning debut at Beverley, and it has taken time for her to recapture form.

With her confidence restored, Noorban has a fine chance to score again in the Watch Racing TV In Stunning HD Fillies’ Handicap.

Lead Story was second on her first run on turf at Doncaster recently, and can go one better in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap.

Karl Burke’s filly had won one of her five outings on the all-weather and seems sure to be successful on this surface.

Byron Hill may get off the mark at the seventh time of asking in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap at Yarmouth.

Although winless so far, the Charlie Fellowes-trained gelding has plenty of useful form in the book and was a bit unfortunate to bump into one at Doncaster on his reappearance in April.

Soft ground has ruled him out of a couple of subsequent engagements, but plenty of warm sunshine in recent days suggests conditions should suit at the seaside – as will the step back up in trip.

In contrast, Cloudy Dawn needs to prove herself on a quicker surface when she goes in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap.

William Haggas’ filly has, though, looked decidedly promising in winning both of her starts so far.