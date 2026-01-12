It was a rumour that started in a quiet corner of the social media platform X and in the odd podcast too, but just before midday on Monday it was gossip no more.

From a tweet with the pair of eyes emoji to a statement from Martinstown in the space of eight days. Harry Cobden will be JP McManus’ retained rider from May.

And there are no grey areas. He has the keys to the entire fleet in Ireland and the UK. A significant vote of confidence.

Because the former champion jockey is now going to be riding on a regular basis at tracks he’s barely been to before – if at all – and for a whole host of trainers who will also be new to him.