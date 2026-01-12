Harry Cobden to ride as retained jockey for JP McManus from next season

Harry Cobden is determined to seize his “massive opportunity” after being appointed as retained rider to JP McManus from May.
The role will involve all the 'green and gold' horses in both the UK and Ireland, including reigning Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Inothewayurthinkin, Ryanair Chase winner Fact To File, and in England the Unibet Champion Hurdle contender The New Lion and top two-mile chaser Jonbon.
Speaking from Hereford on Sky Sports Racing, the former champion jockey said: “It’s a massive opportunity for next season and obviously I’m very much looking forward to it.
"It’s obviously nice to even be asked, it was a privilege to be asked, and they have lots of very good horses. I’m looking forward to it."
For Cobden, the chance to ride the McManus horses in Ireland was a key part in the decision.
“That’s obviously where the majority of the green and gold horses are, there’s lots of quality there, so it’s great,” he added.
Before the new job starts, the rider is determined to end his spell as stable jockey to Paul Nicholls on a high.
“I’ve really only had one job in racing and that’s with Paul. I wouldn’t be where I am now without him. The support I’ve had from him and his owners has been unbelievable. Without them an opportunity like this would never have come along because nobody would know who I am," he continued.
“I’d just like to say a massive thank you to Paul and his team. I’ve had a fantastic ten years there and fingers crossed can still ride plenty of winners for them.
"We’ll take it as it comes. This is obviously a big opportunity for me and one I'm very much looking forward to, but I suppose my primary focus between now and the end of the season is not to leave anything behind and do as well as I can on all of Paul’s horses, and ride as many winners as I possibly can.”
