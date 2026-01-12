Harry Cobden to ride as retained jockey for JP McManus from next season

The role will involve all the 'green and gold' horses in both the UK and Ireland, including reigning Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Inothewayurthinkin, Ryanair Chase winner Fact To File, and in England the Unibet Champion Hurdle contender The New Lion and top two-mile chaser Jonbon.

Speaking from Hereford on Sky Sports Racing, the former champion jockey said: “It’s a massive opportunity for next season and obviously I’m very much looking forward to it.

"It’s obviously nice to even be asked, it was a privilege to be asked, and they have lots of very good horses. I’m looking forward to it."

For Cobden, the chance to ride the McManus horses in Ireland was a key part in the decision.

“That’s obviously where the majority of the green and gold horses are, there’s lots of quality there, so it’s great,” he added.