BetMGM Clarence House Chase: Il Etait Temps in against Jonbon

Il Etait Temps looks set to try and continue his recent dominance over Jonbon in Saturday’s BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot.
The latter has been one of the best two-mile chasers in recent seasons and won this race last term for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville.
However, he has twice come up short against Willie Mullins’ grey in his last two starts, the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown in the spring and the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase back at the Esher track in December.
The thriving Thistle Ask will looks to continue his rise through the ranks for the Skelton team on Saturday, with Gidleigh Park and JPR One completing the field.
