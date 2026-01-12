Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Rich Ricci celebrates after Lossiemouth's superb win at Cheltenham
Owner Rich Ricci

Fire Warning to make UK debut at Newbury on Wednesday

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon January 12, 2026 · 3h ago

Connections of Fire Warning can’t wait to see what the big-money buy can do on track ahead of his UK debut at Newbury on Wednesday.

The five-year-old was bought for €340,000 at the Arqana Arc Sale in early-October after finishing runner-up over hurdles at Auteuil, and he starts out for new trainer Nicky Henderson in the silks of Susannah and Rich Ricci.

Fire Warning, already no bigger than 20/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, will be ridden by James Bowen in the two-mile BoyleSports Home Of Early Payout Novices’ Hurdle at 13:05.

Ricci’s racing manager Joe Chambers told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I’ve probably had more messages over the weekend about him than I have anything else. Nicky has been very complimentary about him, I can say that much.

“He and Rich decided they’d have another swing of the bat about 10 months ago, we haven’t had much luck with Nicky in previous ventures. So I’m hoping for Rich, Susannah and Nicky that this guy turns out pretty well.

“He was a horse that Nicky was keen to get hold of – he things he’s a bang-two-miler for now at least and he fits the type of horse that he likes and that he seems to excel with.

“So I’m hoping the compliments that have been shared thus far are backed up by what we see on Wednesday afternoon.”

Chambers went on to confirm that star hurdler Lossiemouth was still very much on course for the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, while it is still unclear whether Gaelic Warrior - last seen finishing a close third in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day and entered for the Irish Gold Cup at the end of this month - would run again before the Cheltenham Festival.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING