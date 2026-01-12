Sky Bet Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle: Old Park Star the big name

Old Park Star, currently second favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham, is set to put his credentials on the line at Haydock on Saturday.
Nicky Henderson’s charge is among 12 entries for the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle.
He is two from two over timber and was very impressive when drawing 12 lengths clear of Glance At Midnight at Cheltenham last month.
His main dangers at the weekend look to be Hurricane Pat, twice a winner at Sandown this term for the Moore team including in a Listed novice in December, and Soldier Reeves, who was second in that race for the Skeltons.
