Old Park Star impresses at Cheltenham
Old Park Star impresses at Cheltenham

Sky Bet Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle: Old Park Star the big name

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon January 12, 2026 · 2h ago

Old Park Star, currently second favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham, is set to put his credentials on the line at Haydock on Saturday.

Nicky Henderson’s charge is among 12 entries for the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle.

He is two from two over timber and was very impressive when drawing 12 lengths clear of Glance At Midnight at Cheltenham last month.

His main dangers at the weekend look to be Hurricane Pat, twice a winner at Sandown this term for the Moore team including in a Listed novice in December, and Soldier Reeves, who was second in that race for the Skeltons.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

