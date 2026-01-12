Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Note Pipe runner at Ayr David Pipe hasn't had many runners at Ayr in recent years, likely because of the mammoth 857 mile round trip from his Pond House stables, so it would be wise to take note of Bras d’Or, his sole runner on Tuesday’s card in the Book Day Dancin On 11 April Novices’ Hurdle (12:48).

Indeed, Pipe has had just nine runners at the Scottish track since 2021 and, while his record isn’t sparkling in that time, Bras d’Or does arrive with plenty of potential in what looks a winnable contest. He was a runner-up in points and filled the same position on his Rules debut in a bumper at Fontwell last season, unable to justify odds-on favouritism but he still showed promise regardless. Bras d’Or showed plenty to work on making his debut over hurdles at Cheltenham in November, too, just leaving the impression he was in need of the run after eight months off. He built on that when runner-up at Ludlow last time, no match for the well-touted winner, but finishing with running left at the line. There is plenty about him physically, and he’s just the type to go on improving, more than capable of bagging himself a race of this nature before his attentions are switched to fences.

Big Zouk can come into his own now chasing Nicky Richards does well with his runners at Ayr with a 38% strike rate at the track this season, and Big Zouk looks very interesting now making his debut over fences in the Cheltenham Gold Cup Lunch @westernhousehotel Handicap Chase (14:48).

He was successful on his sole start in points and was purchased for £160,000 soon after. Big Zouk started even money favourite on his Rules debut for James Ewart, but failed to meet expectations, not having the natural speed to cut it at two miles, and he was disappointing on his final start for that yard upped markedly in trip. However, there have been more positive signs in two starts for Richards, prominent in the betting for his stable debut (had also undergone a breathing operation) at Hexham in November, but seemingly not suited by the shorter trip, merely just passing beaten horses in the straight. A return to three miles sparked some improvement at Newcastle last time, again shaping like a dour stayer on ground which was perhaps a little too quick for him. There are reasons to think he will come into his own now sent chasing, his background in points and physique suggesting there should be better to come, and he will be well suited by the emphasis on stamina this race will almost certainly bring in testing conditions.

Pink Socks a standout on Timeform ratings The Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Classified Stakes (17:30) at Southwell doesn’t look a strong even by any means and Pink Socks will take plenty of stopping if in the same form she was in at Newcastle on Saturday.

That was just her third start since joining Ian Williams from Timothy Doyle in Ireland last month and she was strong in the betting having shaped well for the yard on her previous starts. Her supporters were never in doubt either given the ease in which she won, making good headway to lead under two furlongs out having travelled strongly to that point and easily moving clear in the final furlong. Pink Socks was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that performance such was the ease in which she won and in a similar event, which isn’t any stronger, she will take plenty of stopping in her follow up bid with the drop to seven furlongs not expected to be a problem – she’s at least 11lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.