Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase: Eight rivals for Protektorat

The eleven-year-old has had one start this term, finishing third under top weight in a Cheltenham handicap chase in November.

Handstands is among the opposition. Winner of the Scilly Isles at Sandown last term, he'll be dropping back to two-and-a-half miles at the weekend having finished fourth behind Grey Dawning in the Betfair Chase on his seasonal return.

Matata stepped up in trip to win the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase at Prestbury Park on New Year’s Day and is another possible rival, along with Jungle Boogie who shaped with promise before tiring into ninth in that race earlier this month.

Eldorado Allen, Hitman, Heltenham, Resplendent Grey and Salver complete the possible field.