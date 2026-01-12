Away From The Spotlight: Horses to follow this weekend including Wincanton and Market Rasen tips

One to Shorten in the market?

Well, wasn’t that a boring week.

As expected, the weather basically did for my scheduling last week and my only outing was to Southwell on the Tuesday night. There weren’t many there, as you’d expect, and a quick head count by the time the last came around at half past eight totalled about 25. I was hoping Warwick might make the cut Saturday, but once the clerk of the course had used the word “optimistic” on the Wednesday I knew it was cursed. I’d ban that word, if I was in charge. Just the facts, ma’am, as Joe Friday might have said.

But the flip side of this is that, with warmer weather on the way from Sunday, we’re going to get some bigger fields next week. My new plan is Hereford on Monday, which wasn’t originally on the Trackside roster but it is now, and look at my reward. Seven lovely races with double-figure fields, including two novice hurdles and a bumper. Throw in two 0-100s and a 0-95 handicap and basically this is day one of the Cheltenham Festival, for me. What a card! Let’s get stuck in...

A handicap chase opens up the card and the two that catch the eye are Tongaknoxie, going chasing for the Hobbs and White team after just a handful of starts over hurdles - some definite promise early on - and Just A Bit, who returns after a long absence for Mel Rowley, but ran well on his only chase start to date. The handicapper has given him a real chance if fit, so the paddock will reveal plenty there. I could make a case for top weight Born At Midnight too, dropping in grade, let’s see what the markets says.

I don’t see a bet in the first division of the maiden hurdle at 13.30 but keep an eye on Emma Bishop’s Glancing Back, who needs this for a mark; I suspect she’ll be heading over fences sooner rather than later, which could see her improve, as so many of the family do for the switch.

The second division looks the weaker of the two and maybe I’ll throw a few quid each-way at Daring To Dream, who has shaped a bit better than her finishing position suggests a couple of times now. I’d want 50s, but I suspect I’ll get that. Lyric was useful on the Flat for the Gosdens, rated in the high-80s, but if that isn’t a spring handicap project for Jonjo I’ll eat my hat.

A 0-95 contest at 15:00 sees the home-bred Briery Butterfly holding a solid chance; she’ll appreciate a step up in trip as she continues to learn, and Henry Daly had a winner at the rearranged Ffos Las fixture last week. Bollin Thou dotted up at Uttoxeter but this looks tougher from 7lb higher, and Shorten Sassy is more interesting. She attracted plenty of money here last time, going off 4/1 joint favourite, but got outpaced before staying on again. Maybe she just needed that run, and if she jumps better here, she’d have to be on the shortlist.

There’s one or two in-form sorts in the 15:30 that will fancy their chances, but the unexposed Noble Grace, making her handicap debut after showing a bit of promise at Southwell and Warwick, and she’s very fairly treated on her one run in a Cheltenham bumper. I’ve also eyes on Time Was, one of two rare runners for Phil Kirby on the card (the other, Smart Bucks, runs in the previous race) and Lady Fortune, having her first start for McPherson and Killahena after leaving Max Comley. She’s been off a while, but is lightly raced and could improve for the switch to new surroundings.