How Timeform rate the novice hurdlers

Tony McFadden highlights which horses have achieved the most so far on Timeform's ratings in a wide-open novice hurdle division.

Talk The Talk (Timeform rating 148p) Talk The Talk, runner-up in a valuable bumper at Newbury last season on his only outing for Stuart Crawford, had won his first two starts over hurdles for Joseph O'Brien and looked set to complete the hat-trick when quickening smartly into a narrow lead on the approach to the final flight in the Grade 1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle. Talk The Talk landed steeply and fell, but, in Timeform's view, was in the process of posting the best performance by a novice hurdler so far this season and has been rated accordingly. Skylight Hustle (146p) Talk The Talk's late exit in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle opened the door for Skylight Hustle to capitalise. There was clearly a fortuitous element to the victory but it was still a smart performance from Skylight Hustle, who stuck to his task well up the run-in and extended his advantage over the placed horses. Skylight Hustle's effort continued his theme of run-by-run improvement over hurdles and a step up in trip to two and a half miles could help him take another step forward.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

No Drama This End (142P) No Drama This End features prominently on ratings but, just as significantly, still has the Timeform 'Large P' to highlight he's deemed capable of much better form. That's because he hasn't had to be asked a serious question to rattle off a quickfire hat-trick. No Drama This End was thrown into the deep end in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on his hurdling debut, but he ran out a ready winner, impressing with how smoothly he moved to the front to brush aside the Champion Bumper runner-up, Heads Up, who had already won over jumps. He followed up winning the Grade 2 Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown and Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury, landing both contests with plenty in hand. Old Park Star (142p) Old Park Star was placed in three bumpers for Paul Nicholls last season but made a winning start over hurdles for Nicky Henderson at Kempton and progressed again to win at Cheltenham. Old Park Star was kept to novice company at Cheltenham but it was a strong-looking race of its type and he ran out a dominant winner, powering 12 lengths clear. Stablemates Chantry House and Darlan both won the same novice hurdle before finishing placed in the Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival.

I'll Sort That (142) I'll Sort That made it four from four over hurdles this season when landing the rescheduled Grade 1 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Naas by two and a half lengths from Sortudo, with the runner-up finishing 13 lengths clear of the third. I'll Sort That showed plenty of stamina and a cracking attitude to fend off the smooth-travelling Sortudo, but, given how he'd jumped, his task was possible aided by the flights in the straight being removed on account of low sun. The extended run-in also placed an emphasis on stamina which suited I'll Sort That who was wisely committed for home a fair way out. Idaho Sun (141) Idaho Sun showed plenty of ability in bumpers last season, winning his first two starts before finishing sixth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, and he has quickly made a big impact over hurdles. After comfortably winning a maiden at Fontwell and a novice at Bangor, Idaho Sun had his sights raised in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, but he proved up to the task and took the notable scalp of Mydaddypaddy, who had been the ante-post favourite for the Supreme. It wasn't a satisfactory race as the flights in the straight were bypassed because of the low sun, and the extra emphasis on galloping and stamina probably suited Idaho Sun more than the runner-up. He still deserves credit for pulling out an improved performance, however, and could have even more to offer when stepped up in trip.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Mydaddypaddy (140p) Mydaddypaddy had created an excellent impression when a wide-margin winner of his only start in bumpers last season, and he was sent off a short-price favourite for the Formby after easily winning his first couple of starts over jumps. He looked set to land the odds when produced to challenge Idaho Sun inside the final couple of furlongs, but he didn't see his race out as strongly as that rival and was ultimately beaten by three and a quarter lengths. The extended run-in placed a greater emphasis on stamina and that counted against Mydaddypaddy who is a speedy sort and a fluent jumper. He remains capable of better granted a sharper test.