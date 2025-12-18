Menu icon
Sporting Life Plus: What is it?
Sporting Life Plus: What is it?

Paddy Power and Betfair account holders can now access Sporting Life Plus for free

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu December 18, 2025 · 32 min ago

Paddy Power and Betfair account holders can now access Sporting Life Plus for free using their existing login details, in the latest expansion of our premium product.

Sporting Life Plus gives readers access to horse racing video replays, Timeform-powered racecards, My Stable, premium content, competitions, giveaways and much more – all for free.

Already available to those signing up via the website plus Sky Bet, ITV7 and Super 6 account holders, we've now added Paddy Power and Betfair login options.

Simply click on the login button at the top-right of the screen and then select your preferred login method.

