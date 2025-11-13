ATP Finals tennis daily tips: Preview and best bets for Thursday November 13

Taylor Fritz v Alex de Minaur (1300 GMT)

All four players in the Jimmy Connors Group still have a chance of reaching the semi-finals, this despite the fact that De Minaur has lost both of his matches thus far.

He now enters this contest knowing he has to win in straight sets to stand any chance of making it into the last four.

Fritz, meanwhile, knows any victory will see him qualify, while a three-set loss might be enough.

The American pushed Carlos Alcaraz all the way on Tuesday and may still be looking back at the break points he had midway through the second set. We'll never know, but it felt at the time that had he taken one, he’d have emerged victorious.

This match appears to be on his racquet. The conditions suit his game and Fritz has targeted aggression as the route to success in Turin.

De Minaur is more of a defensive player – he’ll hope to push Fritz into lengthy rallies, although the American has shown improvement from the baseline over the past 18 months and I doubt the De Minaur is coming through this one with the result he needs.

As I expected at the start of the tournament, he’s been a bit short of the level needed in a field of this quality. He’s now 0-5 in Turin across the last two years, with those matches making up a run of one win in 18 against top-10 players.

That record appeared to weighing heavily on his shoulders after he blew a 5-3 final-set lead against Lorenzo Musetti on Tuesday. Afterwards a dejected De Minaur said: “If I really want to be serious about taking the next step in my career, these matches, I can't lose 'em. I just can't.

“It feels like I've lost a lot of them this year. I mean, more than anything it's getting to a point where mentally it's killing me.”

That doesn’t sound like someone ready to land the upset here, although, as always, I suspect he’ll give it a good go.

If De Minaur is mentally damaged, the worry with backing Fritz, who is just 4/9 to win, is physical.

He’s suffered with knee tendinitis for months and admitted he was “really struggling” with the issue during the third set against Alcaraz. A day off should help but anyone looking to back him here needs to be aware of the danger.

For me, this doesn’t look a great match to bet on with Fritz too short to trust given that injury problem.

If you are determined to have a financial interest in this one, perhaps the way of getting a big price onside is to back De Minaur to win the first set – he’s out if he doesn’t – but for Fritz to show his extra quality by eventually winning. That’s an 11/2 shot.