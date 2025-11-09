ATP Finals tennis daily tips: Preview and best bets for Monday November 10

Lorenzo Musetti v Taylor Fritz (1300 GMT)

It’s fair to say that both of these players would have been relieved to hear of Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal from this tournament.

For Musetti, the Serb’s decision meant a debut at these ATP Finals for him. For Fritz, it has surely enhanced his chances of getting out of this group – one which began with a win for Carlos Alcaraz over Alex de Minaur on Sunday – for he has lost all 11 of his meetings with Djokovic.

Fritz also trails this head-to-head, albeit it’s only 3-2, with Fritz having won the only hardcourt meeting.

As Djokovic highlighted after beating the Italian on Saturday, Musetti has improved significantly on hardcourts this season but this is still a tough ask for him.

He’s had to hot-foot it from Athens on Saturday night to Turin to play on Monday afternoon which despite not being a huge amount of travelling, is some turnaround. While both events are played on faster-than-average hardcourts, it has to be to Musetti’s detriment that Fritz has been practising in Turin for days, whereas he got onto court just 21 hours before this match.

Add in that three-hour final with Djokovic and the fact he’s played every week since the start of the Asian swing in bid to qualify for this event, and I would not be surprised if you see a drop in level from Musetti.

Fritz has the game to take advantage in these conditions – big serve and forehand will both do damage, as he showed with his run to the final here 12 months ago.

While much depends of Musetti’s physical level and how he adapts to the turnaround, I’m prepared to back Fritz to win this in straight sets at 6/4.