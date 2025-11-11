ATP Finals tennis daily tips: Preview and best bets for Wednesday November 12

Ben Shelton v Felix Auger-Aliassime (1300 GMT)

I can’t have Shelton at 4/7 to win Wednesday’s opening match in Turin.

He was well beaten by Alex Zverev on Sunday when his second serve was taken apart (just 24% of points won), while he struggled on return, failing to create a single break point.

That defeat took his record against the top 10 this season to 2-8, both wins coming during a dream week in Toronto.

At this point, it’s worth mentioning the pair’s only previous meeting which came at Roland Garros last season. While some will question its relevance, given it was played on clay, the big takeaway from it was that Shelton didn’t create a break point that day either as he lost 6-4 6-2 6-1.

For me, that’s not a good sign given that was a much slower surface than this.

Auger-Aliassime, hardly renowned for his ability on clay, has been serving well during his recent run of 22 wins from 28 matches and that can’t bode well for Shelton, whose form has been much more patchy since he suffered an injury at the US Open.

The latest of those 28 matches was lost on Monday to Jannik Sinner, the Italian now being responsible for three of the six defeats in that spell, although FAA was highly competitive in the first set.

His display was far from a disgrace and Shelton’s returns will not pose anywhere near the same threat and I doubt his serve will either, especially when the first delivery doesn’t go in.

The elephant in the room here is that Auger-Aliassime needed treatment on a calf problem during his match with Sinner and he faded in the second set after the problem emerged.

Afterwards he said he was “not too worried” and practised as scheduled on Tuesday, hitting serves at what appeared to be full pelt.

It’s always a bit of a risk backing a player who has shown injury signs in his previous match but, given the prices, I think Auger-Aliassime is worth a small try.