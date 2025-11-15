ATP Finals tennis daily tips: Preview and best bets for Sunday November 16

Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner (1700 GMT)

It is very apt that the 2025 ATP Tour season ends with a meeting of this duo.

These two players have stood head and shoulders above every other male player this year, capturing all four Grand Slam titles between them. They will now add the Tour’s biggest prize to that haul.

But who will be the man lifting the trophy in Turin on Sunday night?

A case can easily be made for both men but on this occasion I’m being led by the odds and, to me, Alcaraz offers the value at 6/4.

I picked out Sinner as the most likely winner in my outright preview and would likely have backed him had his odds not been cut from evens to 4/6.

However, Alcaraz has definitely been better in Turin than I’d expected, improving with every round.

He actually struggled at times during his opener against Alex de Minaur but being tested by Taylor Fritz in what was a high-quality encounter appears to have been just what the doctor ordered. He’s subsequently dismantled by both Lorenzo Musetti and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Of course, Sinner is the greatest test available right now but Alcaraz will head in with confidence high and fully aware of his impressive record in this match-up.

He leads the head-to-head 11-5 overall and 7-2 on hardcourts. Perhaps most pertinent is that he’s won seven of the last eight.

Alcaraz was striking the ball so well against FAA on Saturday evening, hitting winners for fun, and I have no doubt he’s going to cause Sinner more problems in this one.

Whether it’s enough to win is open to debate.

The man himself was playing down his chances, probably sensibly – loading further pressure on his opponent looks good business.

He said: “Who is the favourite? I mean, the number one (ranking) means that I've been playing really good during the whole season, in the whole surfaces. He's playing the best on indoor court. We're playing in front of his home crowd. I would say he's the favourite.”

Sinner has indeed been majestic on indoor hard – four straight-sets wins this week have stretched his winning streak in such conditions to 30 matches. It’s now two years since he lost on an indoor hardcourt.

Asked about that indoor success, Sinner said: “It suits my game maybe the best because I'm someone who is quite flat and has this rhythm game, which gives me the confidence to keep going for shots and changing direction a little bit easier. I think that's what indoor tennis makes me feel comfortable.”

That figure of 30 doesn’t include two notable wins, either.

During that period, Sinner has beaten Alcaraz twice on indoor hard at the 6 Kings Slam, technically an exhibition event but one taken seriously by the players due to the huge prize money on offer in Saudi Arabia.