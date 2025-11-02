Tennis betting tips: Moselle Open and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship

Moselle Open

Metz, France (indoor hard)

This is a strange week on the ATP Tour.

At a time when many are playing on fumes, we didn’t used to have tournaments between Paris and the ATP Finals but now we have two.

Organisers hope that the Race to Turin – the ‘league standings’ which decide who will play at those ATP Finals – is still alive. For them, the more players still involved in the Race, the better – those in contention tend to enter these events, albeit they don’t always play.

Take Daniil Medvedev. He was due to be the second seed in Metz but his ATP Finals hopes went up in smoke in Paris on Friday and he duly withdrew. It would be no surprise were third seed Alexander Bublik to follow suit after his semi-final defeat in Paris.

The tournament director will desperately be hoping that Felix Auger-Aliassime doesn’t win the Paris Masters final on Sunday. If he does, he’s near-certain to pull out, too.

The fact he’s playing Jannik Sinner in that match makes it likely he will have to turn up in Metz and, if he does lose on Sunday, FAA will need to make the semis here to guarantee his place in the Turin field.

At time of writing, the Canadian is the 10/3 favourite but that is possibly the worst bet of the season as I simply don’t see how he’ll play in Saturday’s final given the ATP Finals start on Sunday.

As already shown, he’s not certain to compete. Secondly, an early loss for his Turin rival, Lorenzo Musetti, in Athens would seal his spot at those ATP Finals and that could easily result in his withdrawal.

And even if Musetti keeps on winning, victory in Thursday’s quarter-finals would seal FAA’s spot, in which case I very much doubt he’ll be around for the semis and final here.

In short, he has to be taken on.

At time of writing, doubts also surround Bublik’s participation. Even if he does show up, I’m not sure how motivated he’ll be and a price of 5/1 doesn’t appeal.

So, who could go well this week?

Well, those from the host nation will be motivated and, like so many of the French tournaments, Metz – which isn’t on the 2026 ATP Tour schedule - has often been won by the home players.

Last season Benjamin Bonzi claimed the title, 2023 saw Ugo Humbert triumph and look long term and you see that 11 of the last 15 editions have been won by Frenchmen.

What is worth noting at this stage is that the surface was changed last year from Slamcourt to Polytan and that resulted in slower conditions, which suited Bonzi.

That rather puts me off two Frenchmen in the top half, who have been in good form in the second half of the season.

Adrian Mannarino and Arthur Rinderknech were both considered – the former particularly enjoys playing indoors – but I’m going to side with a player who prefers a little bit of pace off in terms of conditions and that’s CAM NORRIE.

Confidence should be flowing after last week’s victory over world number one Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Masters.

His run ended in the following round at the hands of Valentin Vacherot, although the Monegasque was highly complimentary of Norrie’s performance in defeat.

As seventh seed, Norrie looks ideally placed to take advantage of the expected withdrawal (at some stage) of Auger-Aliassime – it’s really not hard to see the Briton getting a semi-final bye if he gets to that stage.

Norrie made the final here last year which is a strong positive for potential backers as it shows he was still fully motivated in his final tournament of the season.

I’d expect that to be the case again and I’ll back him at 20/1.

In the bottom half, it’s back to the French theory and CORENTIN MOUTET looks worth a try.

He’s been in decent form in recent times, reaching the final in Almaty, semis in Hangzhou and beating the in-form Medvedev in Vienna. He also took a set off Alex Zverev in Beijing. That’s a strong run at this time of year.

The slower conditions should allow him to get into the rallies and play his mix-it-up style of tennis which is capable of baffling many.

Moutet impressed here 12 months ago when he made the last four before losing to Norrie.

All things considered, he’s looks a decent price at 16/1.