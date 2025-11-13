ATP Finals tennis daily tips: Preview and best bets for Friday November 14

Jannik Sinner v Ben Shelton (1300 GMT)

This is a dead rubber – Sinner has already won the Bjorn Borg Group while Shelton can’t reach the semis – but there are actually a couple of bets I like here.

No, I’m not going to back the 9/1 underdog in what is, pretty much, a meaningless match for Sinner, although that’s an approach I’ve taken in some ‘dead’ contests of the past.

Instead, the prices I like are based around the pair’s previous matches, of which there have been eight. Sinner has won the last seven – and the last 19 sets - and is 2-0 up on indoor hardcourts.

However, the devil is in the detail, as they say.

Look at the scorelines and you find there has been a tie-break in seven of the eight meetings, showing that the Shelton serve has been problematic to return.

Admittedly, the one odd one out came recently in Paris – and that’s the concern.

Sinner is clearly playing exceptionally well right now, whereas Shelton has admitted being disappointed with his level since the US Open.

However, the scenario means the pressure is very much off here for Shelton. Everyone is expecting him to lose and so he might as well go out and swing freely and use that lefty serve as a real weapon.

It may well be the case that Sinner will experiment a little given this means nothing – by the time he takes to the court, he will know his semi-final opponent on Saturday. Whoever that is won’t be a left-hander but Sinner may still be able to use the style of Shelton to prepare in some way.

Any tie-break in this match is a 7/4 shot, while a first-set breaker – the outcome in four of the eight previous encounters – also looks big at 7/2. I’ll go with the first option.

My other bet relates to the serve markets, namely the double-faults handicap.

The market gives Sinner a 1.5 start but Shelton looks more than capable of covering it.

He’s done so in seven of the eight previous matches with the margins between the pair being 5-5-6-1-4-5-3-3.

Sinner’s serving has been immaculate this week and he’s produced just the one double fault so far in Turin with Shelton having delivered five across his two matches.

There will be plenty of pressure put on Shelton’s second serve here and history shows that has brought double faults from his racquet before.