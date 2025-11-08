ATP Finals tennis daily tips: Preview and best bets for Sunday November 9

Carlos Alcaraz v Alex de Minaur (1300 GMT)

I suggested in my doomed-before-the-tournament-started outright preview that Alcaraz would be worth taking on in Turin and I stand by that view.

However, this may not be the match to oppose him in.

The Spaniard leads the head-to-head record 4-0, with two of those matches coming this season, including one on indoor hard.

That came in the Rotterdam final in February when Alcaraz captured his one and only indoor title thanks to a three-set victory.

However, the conditions in Rotterdam have long been much slower than those in Turin where the GreenSet court is expected to play faster than your average hardcourt.

That should favour Alcaraz, who beat De Minaur without dropping serve when they met on the slick grass of Queen’s Club in 2023.

I could have been brave and doubled-down on my theory that Alcaraz is vulnerable in these conditions at this time of year but, frankly, I don’t see De Minaur – around 5/2 for victory – being the one to capitalise.

While I’ve made plenty of Alcaraz’s lack of indoor titles, he still has more than De Minaur, who is yet to triumph anywhere beneath a roof.

He’s also been found largely wanting against the game’s elite throughout his career and he arrives at this match on a run of one win in 16 against top-10 opponents.

He’ll run all day and chase down plenty of balls but the extra of aggression from Alcaraz should win the day here and I’ll back him to win in straight sets, albeit to small stakes, at just shy of evens.