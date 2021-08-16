Jake Pearson previews the FA Cup First Round replay between Solihull Moors and Wigan Athletic, picking out his best bet and score prediction.
1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ at 13/10 (BetVictor)
Solihull Moors held Wigan to a 0-0 draw at the DW Stadium at the beginning of the month, earning themselves a replay and the chance to progress into the second round of the FA Cup.
Wigan fielded a strong side when these two first met, with top-scorer Will Keane starting up front, while Callum Lang, who has recorded five goals and four assists in League One this season, also in the starting line-up.
It was the home side who dominated the match as expected, but a couple of long-range efforts were the closest the Lactics actually came to breaking the deadlock.
That was something of a rarity for Wigan though, who have found the back of the net in each of their 15 league matches this season, while defensively, Leam Richardson’s team have been impressive, conceding the second-fewest goals in the division (13).
That doesn’t bode too well for Solihull then, who boast just the twelfth best attacking return in the fifth tier of English football, netting an average of just 1.33 goals per league game.
A tough task awaits them then, breaking down a Wigan team who have recorded shutouts in 50% of their league matches this season, and that gives plenty of appeal to backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ in this fixture.
Given the same selection was priced up at as short as 4/6 in some places in the initial meeting between the two, the fact that it is now available at as big as 13/10 is a surprise.
This is an unwanted outing for Wigan, who are chasing promotion back to the Championship, but it should be a comfortable win nonetheless, and it is unlikely that both teams will get on the scoresheet.
Score prediction: Solihull 0-2 Wigan (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Odds correct at 1525 BST (15/11/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.