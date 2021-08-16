Solihull Moors held Wigan to a 0-0 draw at the DW Stadium at the beginning of the month, earning themselves a replay and the chance to progress into the second round of the FA Cup.

Wigan fielded a strong side when these two first met, with top-scorer Will Keane starting up front, while Callum Lang, who has recorded five goals and four assists in League One this season, also in the starting line-up.

It was the home side who dominated the match as expected, but a couple of long-range efforts were the closest the Lactics actually came to breaking the deadlock.

That was something of a rarity for Wigan though, who have found the back of the net in each of their 15 league matches this season, while defensively, Leam Richardson’s team have been impressive, conceding the second-fewest goals in the division (13).