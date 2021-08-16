Sporting Life
Sign up for a Sporting Life account to access Members Extra from Friday onwards

Free and exclusive betting tips for Sporting Life members plus guaranteed prices

By Sporting Life
14:16 · FRI November 05, 2021

Sporting Life is launching a new series of weekend tipping articles exclusively for our members.

Those who've signed up for a free Sporting Life account will have access to bonus previews from four of our most renowned experts — Ben Linfoot, Matt Brocklebank, Ben Coley, and Jake Pearson — all of which come with best price and stake guarantees.

Every Friday at 5pm, Jake will reveal his best Saturday football wager, having established a keen following through his profitable Beat the Market column.

Saturday morning (11am) will see Ben Linfoot offer at least one selection from the non-ITV horse racing programme, before Ben Coley (within two hours of round three conclusion) looks ahead to Sunday's final-round European Tour golf.

Finally, Matt will follow up his usual Value Bet column with a preview of Sunday's racing at 11am.

All four previews come with a Sky Bet price promise, which means that for the first two hours after publication, Sporting Life readers will be able to take the best price in the market* up to a guaranteed stake of £25.

Members Extra launches on Friday November 12 and previews will appear on the website as per the below schedule:

  • Friday, 1700 GMT: Football, Jake Pearson
  • Saturday, 1100 GMT: Racing, Ben Linfoot
  • Saturday, TBC: Golf, Ben Coley
  • Sunday, 1100 GMT: Racing, Matt Brocklebank
Log-in for FREE for video replays and more

*Best price versus bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, William Hill, Betfred and BetVictor at time of publication

