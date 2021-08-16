Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Our match preview with best bets for Genk v West Ham in the Champions League
Our match preview with best bets for Genk v West Ham in the Europa League

Genk v West Ham tips: Europa League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
15:20 · TUE November 02, 2021

Liam Kelly previews West Ham's Europa League trip to face Genk, expecting a tighter match-up than the prices suggest.

Football betting tips: Europa League

1pt Genk to beat West Ham at 29/10 (William Hill)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

West Ham head to Belgium with the aim of maintaining their 100% record in the Europa League, sitting six points clear at the top of Group H.

Opponents Genk are at the bottom of the group having lost their last two matches, including the 3-0 defeat at the London Stadium two weeks ago, but they should be taken seriously given their underlying performances.

Safer Gambling Week 2021

Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Genk 13/5 | Draw 13/5 | West Ham 1/1

The scoreline in the reverse fixture flattered the Hammers a little, though, as Genk created good opportunities away from home (xG: WHU 1.18 - 1.72 GNK).

Granted, most of their scoring chances came when behind, but the Belgian side did show potential against a team in flying form.

It might seem counter-intuitive to go against David Moyes' men after an outstanding week, guiding West Ham to victory over Tottenham, before knocking out Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and beating Aston Villa convincingly.

However, despite results going their way, West Ham have been less impressive in the Europa League than the Premier League, posting a +1.8 expected goal difference (xGD). A stark contrast to the +7 actual goal difference they hold.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

It's perfectly understandable given the rotation required to compete on many fronts, which should continue to a stronger degree in this match-up considering the massive upcoming game against Liverpool on Sunday.

The likelihood of Moyes ringing the changes following their excellent start in the group will suit Genk, who are a fairly big attacking threat according to the underlying metrics.

As a result, the 29/10 available for GENK TO WIN this game looks too big.

West Ham's focus will most certainly be on Super Sunday, and the home side are capable of taking full advantage, which would give themselves a good chance of qualifying for the next round.

Genk v West Ham best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Genk to beat West Ham at 29/10 (William Hill)

Score prediction: Genk 2-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct at 1340 BST (02/11/21)

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS