Liam Kelly previews West Ham's Europa League trip to face Genk, expecting a tighter match-up than the prices suggest.

West Ham head to Belgium with the aim of maintaining their 100% record in the Europa League, sitting six points clear at the top of Group H. Opponents Genk are at the bottom of the group having lost their last two matches, including the 3-0 defeat at the London Stadium two weeks ago, but they should be taken seriously given their underlying performances.

The scoreline in the reverse fixture flattered the Hammers a little, though, as Genk created good opportunities away from home (xG: WHU 1.18 - 1.72 GNK). Granted, most of their scoring chances came when behind, but the Belgian side did show potential against a team in flying form. It might seem counter-intuitive to go against David Moyes' men after an outstanding week, guiding West Ham to victory over Tottenham, before knocking out Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and beating Aston Villa convincingly. However, despite results going their way, West Ham have been less impressive in the Europa League than the Premier League, posting a +1.8 expected goal difference (xGD). A stark contrast to the +7 actual goal difference they hold.

It's perfectly understandable given the rotation required to compete on many fronts, which should continue to a stronger degree in this match-up considering the massive upcoming game against Liverpool on Sunday. The likelihood of Moyes ringing the changes following their excellent start in the group will suit Genk, who are a fairly big attacking threat according to the underlying metrics. As a result, the 29/10 available for Genk to win this game looks too big. West Ham's focus will most certainly be on Super Sunday, and the home side are capable of taking full advantage, which would give themselves a good chance of qualifying for the next round.

Score prediction: Genk 2-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)