Admit it, you allowed yourself at least a small chuckle when West Ham reappointed David Moyes in December 2019, right? Me too.

And I think almost all of us thought his introduction as West Ham manager on social media was worthy of a joke or two, especially after Moyes' was removed from same post at the club just 19 months prior. Now, it is Moyes who is laughing, with West Ham sitting fourth in the Premier League table after nine matches, top of their Europa League group with a 100% record and into the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Manchester City on penalties. Generally, they have performed like a solid top six team for an extended period under Moyes — all after he took charge of a club in a quandary.

From nail to hammer West Ham had slipped to just a place and a point above the relegation zone when Moyes started his second stint as Hammers boss, inheriting a squad that had lost all faith in previous manager Manuel Pellegrini. After a rough beginning back at the London Stadium, Moyes turned things around just in time to stave off relegation. The improved form is accentuated perfectly by the early — and sharp — crossover from orange to blue in the expected goals (xG) trendlines across Moyes' time in charge.

West Ham's rolling xG averages under David Moyes in the Premier League

The Hammers maintained that level of performance last season, too, averaging 1.64 expected goals for (xGF) and 1.41 expected goals against (xGA) per game en route to their excellent sixth-placed finish in 2020/21. Further improvement this term Ironically, Moyes has elicited further improvement at West Ham in the obvious disciplines he highlighted in THAT viral tweet when manager of Manchester United...

David Moyes says #mufc must improve in a number of areas, including passing, creating chances and defending. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 9, 2013

West Ham's defensive process has been a little up and down during Moyes' tenure, but the rise in chances allowed towards the end of last season can be attributed to injuries, ultimately costing them a chance at a spot in the top four. With an almost full-strength backline, including the shrewd addition of Kurt Zouma in the summer transfer window, we've seen West Ham be consistently solid in defence this season, allowing an average of 1.30 xGF per game. That is an impressive figure when accounting for the increase in chance creation from the Hammers at the start of the 2021/22 campaign. Moyes' side are averaging a lofty 1.87 xGF per game across their opening nine fixtures, benefiting from the seemingly harmonious relationship between their attacking players.

Whenever Michail Antonio is fit, he is firing. After averaging 0.58 xG per 95 minutes last term, the new number nine is recording 0.73 xG/95 this season, carving out a mutually beneficial relationship with Saïd Benrahma, who has shone in a different role. Often flanked by diligent pair Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals, Moyes has deployed Benrahma more centrally, unlocking the Algerian's undoubted skill in chance creation. Add in the über-reliable Declan Rice and Tomáš Souček to pivot the midfield, and we maybe shouldn't be so surprised about the stellar job Moyes is doing at the club. The reference to 'passing' in the tweet is difficult to explain, but it does serve as a reminder that West Ham have added another string to their bow this campaign, looking far more comfortable in possession than last season — a marker in making the next step in their evolution.