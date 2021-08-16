Sporting Life
Pep Guardiola watches Manchester City in action against West Ham
Pep Guardiola watches Manchester City in action against West Ham

West Ham 0-0 Manchester City (5-4 pens): City's long Carabao Cup run finally ended

By Sporting Life
22:07 · WED October 27, 2021

Manchester City’s grip on the Carabao Cup was finally loosened as West Ham knocked out the holders on penalties.

Phil Foden missed from the spot for City while West Ham scored all five of theirs to reach the quarter-finals.

City had won this competition in six of the past eight seasons, including the last four.

In fact Tuesday marked five years to the day since they were last eliminated from this cup, a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

But they were held to a goalless draw by a dogged West Ham side, who then finished the job when Said Benrahma converted the winning penalty to the delight of a sold-out London Stadium.

More to follow...

FOOTBALL TIPS