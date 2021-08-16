Sporting Life acca followers had been left frustrated due to a number of near misses, but Tuesday saw the acca land at a price of 17/2.
Millwall, Wigan, Villarreal and Juventus were the teams to make it happen.
The Lions edged past Reading at home in a nail-biting 1-0 win, with Benik Afobe scoring the deciding goal in the 72nd minute.
Juventus cruised past Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League, while Villarreal - whose manager Unai Emery has been heavily linked with the vacant Newcastle job - beat Young Boys 2-0 in Spain.
The real drama came at Highbury, where Wigan scored three goals in 10 minutes to come from 2-0 down and claim the three points.
It looked as though the Latics were the side set to let down the fourfold, but a second half rally saved the day for Sporting Life followers.