Millwall, Wigan, Villarreal and Juventus were the teams to make it happen.

The Lions edged past Reading at home in a nail-biting 1-0 win, with Benik Afobe scoring the deciding goal in the 72nd minute.

Juventus cruised past Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League, while Villarreal - whose manager Unai Emery has been heavily linked with the vacant Newcastle job - beat Young Boys 2-0 in Spain.

The real drama came at Highbury, where Wigan scored three goals in 10 minutes to come from 2-0 down and claim the three points.

It looked as though the Latics were the side set to let down the fourfold, but a second half rally saved the day for Sporting Life followers.