Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
The Sporting Life Acca wins again
The Sporting Life Acca wins again

The Sporting Life acca lands on Tuesday night for a 17/2 winner

By Sporting Life
21:56 · TUE November 02, 2021

Sporting Life acca followers had been left frustrated due to a number of near misses, but Tuesday saw the acca land at a price of 17/2.

Millwall, Wigan, Villarreal and Juventus were the teams to make it happen.

The Lions edged past Reading at home in a nail-biting 1-0 win, with Benik Afobe scoring the deciding goal in the 72nd minute.

Juventus cruised past Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League, while Villarreal - whose manager Unai Emery has been heavily linked with the vacant Newcastle job - beat Young Boys 2-0 in Spain.

The real drama came at Highbury, where Wigan scored three goals in 10 minutes to come from 2-0 down and claim the three points.

It looked as though the Latics were the side set to let down the fourfold, but a second half rally saved the day for Sporting Life followers.

Our football tipsters pick out their best bets for Wednesday's action
ALSO READ: Our football tipsters pick out their best bets for Wednesday's action

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS