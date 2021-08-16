Former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery is the heavy odds-on favourite to be the next Newcastle manager.
Emery, was originally 40/1 for the role but has gradually shortened since Steve Bruce was sacked in late October.
The 49-year-old was the 5/2 favourite on Monday, but has since seen his price shorten to 1/4 on Tuesday.
The Spaniard led Villarreal to Europa League glory last season, beating Manchester United on penalties, to win the trophy for the fourth time in his career.
His three previous triumphs came during a successful period in charge of Sevilla.
Between his two stints in Spain, Emery has also coached PSG and Arsenal, spells generally considered as unsuccessful, although he did win both Ligue 1 and the French Cup with the former and guided the Gunners to the Europa League final.
Odds correct at 1055 BST (02/11/21)
Newcastle's recent takeover saw Steve Bruce come into 1/16 from 3/1 to be the next Premier League manager sacked.
Following a meeting with director Amanda Staveley the 60-year-old was allowed to oversee the new regime's opening fixture, his 1000th as a manager, but was dismissed 72 hours after a 3-2 home defeat by Tottenham.
Ex-Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca was the initial favourite, crashing into odds-on, but he has slowly drifted over the past couple of weeks.
Graeme Jones is currently in caretaker charge. He has overseen a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea, leaving the Magpies winless and second from bottom of the Premier League table after 10 games.
