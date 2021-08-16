Chelsea travel to Switzerland to take on Servette Geneve in their Champions League group stage fixture. Jake Pearson has previewed the match and picked out his best bet.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash between Servette Geneve and Chelsea will be the first time the Swiss champions have faced an English club, and it will not be an easy task, the Blues runners-up in this competition last season. Servette are yet to gain a point through their European campaign, but even more damning, they are also yet to score a goal. Their opening matchday saw them succumb 3-0 at home to Juventus, while last time out they fared even worse, Wolfsburg putting five goals past the Gevenan side without reply.

Chelsea’s season got off to a stuttering start with a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the WSL, but they haven’t put a foot wrong since then domestically, winning each of their following five matches. The Blues are averaging three goals a game in the league, and have conceded just five times, while in the Champions League they have continued to excel in attack, scoring three times against Wolfsburg in their 3-3 draw, as well as putting two past Juventus as they won 2-1. Though defensively they have been a little more porous in Europe, it is encouraging that they are continuing to find the back of the net against higher calibre opposition, and they really should have little trouble scoring multiple times against the leakiest defence in the competition. Given the way these two sides have begun their Champions League campaigns, goals appear a formality.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The Asian Handicap line is currently at 3.0, meaning the shrewdest layers think Chelsea are three goals better than Servette, but that also suggests a minimum of three goals in the match. With the Wolfsburg hammering fresh in the Swiss side’s mind however, there could be even more than that, and a price of 7/5 about OVER 4.5 GOALS makes plenty of appeal, particularly when it is closer to the 5/4 mark with most firms. CLICK HERE to back Over 4.5 Goals with Sky Bet

Servette v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 1pt Over 4.5 Goals at 7/5 (Betfair Sportsbook) Score prediction: Servette 0-5 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1520 BST (08/11/21)