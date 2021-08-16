Leeds welcome Leicester to Elland Road on Sunday and Tom Carnduff has found value in backing the hosts in a stats market.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Leeds to have 14+ total shots at 13/8 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Safer Gambling Week 2021

Leeds picked up victory away at Norwich in their last outing - a needed result given their worrying start to the Premier League campaign. They have had injuries to contend with though and this weekend will be no different - Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch all confirmed as out while question marks remain about Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton's availability. For Leicester, they were held by Spartak Moscow in the Europa League with defeat at home to Arsenal in their last Premier League outing. The Foxes sit 11th in the table - they haven't been able to match their previous heights so far. In fairness to the home side, their defeats have been coming against teams in and around the top-four and they have been picking up points where they should. They beat Leicester at the King Power last season but suffered a big loss at home - it does have the feel of a contest that could go either way.

"People are heavily backing Liverpool but underestimating West Ham" | Premier League best bets

One area that continues to provide value in Leeds games is the shots line. Marcelo Bielsa's side are known for their eye-catching attacking style - and while it hasn't quite worked as well this season - they have continued to play their part going forward. They sit 7th for average shots taken per game in the Premier League but they could go beyond their usual 13.9 average as they take on a Leicester side who are 4th for average shots conceded per outing (15.6). Leeds' number jumps up when we consider just the home games. They have taken 16 shots per home Premier League contest and it's worth noting that they have faced high-flying Liverpool already - they only posted nine there.

In this game, we're taking the 13/8 price on LEEDS TO HAVE 14+ TOTAL SHOTS given the opposition and current averages. They have done this on multiple occasions during their time in the Premier League. CLICK HERE to back Leeds to have 14+ total shots with Sky Bet The Whites have played six games at home in all competitions this season and backing this selection would have won in five of those. A point of interest is that it would have also landed for four of Leicester's five opponents in their away contests - that includes Norwich. With the outright market providing little appeal, siding with Leeds in the SHOTS tally provides good value.

Leeds v Leicester best bets and score prediction 2pts Leeds to have 14+ total shots at 13/8 (Betfair) Score prediction: Leeds 1-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1100 BST (05/11/21)