Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (May 2021) is +3440.50pts (to be updated following end of April)

May fixed-odds total = +0pts

May antepost total = +0pts

May overall total = +0pts

Racing:

Simon Holt (May 1) - 1pt win Emaraaty Ana in 2.25 Newmarket at 17/2 (General). 2pts win Thunder Moon in 3.40 Newmarket at 11/2 (BetVictor & Unibet). Result pending.

Weekend View (May 1) - 2pts win Lazuli in 2.25 Newmarket at 4/1 (William Hill). 2pts win Wembley in 3.45 Newmarket at 6/1 (General). Result pending.

Football:

Tottenham v Sheffield United (May 2) - 1pt Tottenham to have 18 or more shots at 11/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending.

Manchester United v Liverpool (May 2) - 2pts Manchester United Draw No Bet at 1/1 (William Hill), 1pt Either Team to Score a Penalty at 23/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending.

Newcastle v Arsenal (May 2) - 2pts Arsenal to win at 21/20 (General). Result pending.

Rangers v Celtic (May 2) - 1pt Rangers to win at 20/13 (VBet), 1pt Both Teams To Score ‘NO’ at 6/5 (BetVictor). Result pending.

Everton v Aston Villa (May 1) - 1pt Mason Holgate to be shown a card at 16/5 (Sky Bet, William Hill), 1pt Matt Targett to be shown a card at 11/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill). Result pending.

Chelsea v Fulham (May 1) - 2.5pts Chelsea to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 21/20 (General). Result pending.

Brighton v Leeds (May 1) - 1.5pts Leeds to win at 47/20 (Unibet, Novibet). Result pending.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (May 1) - 1pt Both Teams To Score at 5/4 (Mansion Bet, SportNation). Result pending.

Colchester v Salford (May 1) - 2pts Salford to win at 19/20 (Betway). Result pending.

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest (May 1) - 1pt e.w. Josh Windass to score first at 13/2 (Bet 365) (1/3 odds 1-98 places). Result pending.

Golf:

Valspar Championship (Apr 29-May 2) - 4pts win Dustin Johnson at 11/1 (General); 2pts e.w. Sungjae Im at 30/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Bubba Watson at 60/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Keegan Bradley at 70/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns at 80/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Luke List at 175/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Tenerife Open (Apr 29-May 2) - 1.5pts e.w. Laurie Canter at 40/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Renato Paratore at 55/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Dean Burmester at 60/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Richard Mansell at 150/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Zander Lombard at 250/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 0.5pt e.w. Jonathan Caldwell at 250/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending

Tennis:

BMW Open (Apr 26-May 2) - 2pts win Casper Ruud in the BMW Open at 5/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Yannick Hanffman in the BMW Open at 33/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending

Millennium Estoril Open (Apr 26-May 2) - 2pts win Cristian Garin in the Millennium Estoril Open at 5/1 (Betfred); 1pt win Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Millennium Estoril Open at 9/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pt e.w. Pablo Andujar in the Millennium Estoril Open at 60/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending

Boxing:

Parker v Chisora (May 1) - 3pts Joseph Parker to win by decision at 37/20 (Betfred); 2pts double Taylor by decision/Tennyson by stoppage at 11/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending

UFC:

UFC Fight Night (May 1) - 3pts Merab Dvalishvili to win by decision at 8/11 (General); 2pts Giga Chikadze and Sean Strickland to win at 6/5 (bet365, Unibet); 1pt TJ Brown to win by (T)KO or submission at 100/30 (BetVictor). Result pending