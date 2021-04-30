Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in May 2021.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (May 2021) is +3440.50pts (to be updated following end of April)
Simon Holt (May 1) - 1pt win Emaraaty Ana in 2.25 Newmarket at 17/2 (General). 2pts win Thunder Moon in 3.40 Newmarket at 11/2 (BetVictor & Unibet). Result pending.
Weekend View (May 1) - 2pts win Lazuli in 2.25 Newmarket at 4/1 (William Hill). 2pts win Wembley in 3.45 Newmarket at 6/1 (General). Result pending.
Tottenham v Sheffield United (May 2) - 1pt Tottenham to have 18 or more shots at 11/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending.
Manchester United v Liverpool (May 2) - 2pts Manchester United Draw No Bet at 1/1 (William Hill), 1pt Either Team to Score a Penalty at 23/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending.
Newcastle v Arsenal (May 2) - 2pts Arsenal to win at 21/20 (General). Result pending.
Rangers v Celtic (May 2) - 1pt Rangers to win at 20/13 (VBet), 1pt Both Teams To Score ‘NO’ at 6/5 (BetVictor). Result pending.
Everton v Aston Villa (May 1) - 1pt Mason Holgate to be shown a card at 16/5 (Sky Bet, William Hill), 1pt Matt Targett to be shown a card at 11/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill). Result pending.
Chelsea v Fulham (May 1) - 2.5pts Chelsea to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 21/20 (General). Result pending.
Brighton v Leeds (May 1) - 1.5pts Leeds to win at 47/20 (Unibet, Novibet). Result pending.
Crystal Palace v Manchester City (May 1) - 1pt Both Teams To Score at 5/4 (Mansion Bet, SportNation). Result pending.
Colchester v Salford (May 1) - 2pts Salford to win at 19/20 (Betway). Result pending.
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest (May 1) - 1pt e.w. Josh Windass to score first at 13/2 (Bet 365) (1/3 odds 1-98 places). Result pending.
Valspar Championship (Apr 29-May 2) - 4pts win Dustin Johnson at 11/1 (General); 2pts e.w. Sungjae Im at 30/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Bubba Watson at 60/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Keegan Bradley at 70/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns at 80/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Luke List at 175/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
Tenerife Open (Apr 29-May 2) - 1.5pts e.w. Laurie Canter at 40/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Renato Paratore at 55/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Dean Burmester at 60/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Richard Mansell at 150/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Zander Lombard at 250/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 0.5pt e.w. Jonathan Caldwell at 250/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending
BMW Open (Apr 26-May 2) - 2pts win Casper Ruud in the BMW Open at 5/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Yannick Hanffman in the BMW Open at 33/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Millennium Estoril Open (Apr 26-May 2) - 2pts win Cristian Garin in the Millennium Estoril Open at 5/1 (Betfred); 1pt win Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Millennium Estoril Open at 9/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pt e.w. Pablo Andujar in the Millennium Estoril Open at 60/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Parker v Chisora (May 1) - 3pts Joseph Parker to win by decision at 37/20 (Betfred); 2pts double Taylor by decision/Tennyson by stoppage at 11/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
UFC Fight Night (May 1) - 3pts Merab Dvalishvili to win by decision at 8/11 (General); 2pts Giga Chikadze and Sean Strickland to win at 6/5 (bet365, Unibet); 1pt TJ Brown to win by (T)KO or submission at 100/30 (BetVictor). Result pending
Antepost Angle (May 7) - 1pt e.w. Trumpet Man in tote+ Chester Cup at 16/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Antepost Angle (June 5) - 1pt win Mac Swiney in the Cazoo Derby at 20/1 (General); 1pt win Lone Eagle in the Cazoo Derby at 40/1 (Hills). Result pending
Fran Berry (2000 Guineas) - 2pts win Thunder Moon in QIPCO 2000 Guineas at 8/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Antepost Angle 1000 Guineas (May 2) - 1pt e.w. Fev Rover in QIPCO 1000 Guineas at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Antepost Angle - 2000 Guineas (May 1) - 1pt win Van Gogh in QIPCO 2000 Guineas at 20/1 (General). Result pending
World Cup 2022 Qualification - 5pts Ukraine Top 2 Finish in Group D at 5/6 (Unibet). Result pending
Champions League outright preview 2020/21 - 2pts e.w. PSG to win the Champions League at 11/1 (1/2 1,2) (General), 1pt e.w. Ansu Fati to finish as the top goalscorer at 66/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4) (William Hill), 1pt e.w. Leroy Sane to finish as the top goalscorer at 66/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4) (Sky Bet), 2pts Paris St Germain Winner, RB Leipzig Runner Up in Group H at 10/3 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Premier League outright preview 2020/21 - 3pts Southampton to finish in the top-half at 13/8 (General); 2pts Southampton to win the Premier League (without the big-six) at 10/1 (General); 2pts Wolves to finish in the bottom-half at 3/1 (BetVictor); 2pts Arsenal to finish in the top-four at 3/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Premier League relegation preview 2020/21 - 2pts Burnley to be relegated at 3/1 (General); 1pt West Brom, Fulham and Burnley relegation treble at 28/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt West Brom 20th, Fulham 19th, Burnley 18th straight treble at 100/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot 2020/21 - 2pts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to finish as top goalscorer at 6/1 (General); 2pts e.w. Raul Jimenez to finish as top goalscorer at 33/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4) (bet365); 1pt e.w. Michail Antonio to finish as top goalscorer at 150/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4) (bet365, BetVictor). Result pending
Premier League specials 2020/21 - 2pts Mason Greenwood PFA Young Player of the Year at 9/1 (Paddy Power); 1pt Sheffield United lowest-scoring team at 12/1 (BoyleSports); 1pt Jack Grealish to score 10+ goals at 4/1 (Betfred); 1pt Tomas Soucek to score 10+ goals at 11/2 (Paddy Power); 1pt John Lundstram top Sheffield United scorer at 16/1 (William Hill); 3pts Wolves 60+ points at 11/8 (Betfred); 3pts Burnley over 40.5 points at 17/20 (Unibet); 2pts Crystal Palace over 40 points at 13/8 (bet365). Result pending
Sky Bet Championship 2020/21 - 1pt e.w. Barnsley to win the Sky Bet Championship at 50/1 (1,2,3 1/4) (Betfair, Paddy Power); 4pts Sheffield Wednesday to be relegated at 9/4 (General). Result pending
Antepost Angle: 2021 majors - part one - 1pt e.w. Sungjae Im to win the Masters at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Harris English to win the Masters at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Viktor Hovland to win the US PGA at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 0.5pt e.w. Si Woo Kim to win the US PGA at 200/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Antepost Angle: 2020 majors - part two - 1pt e.w. Matthew Wolff at 45/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Cameron Champ at 150/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Bubba Watson at 150/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Danny Willett at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Ryan Palmer at 300/1 (BetVictor 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
IPL (Apr 9-May 30) - 2pts Royal Challengers Bangalore to win the IPL at 6/1 (General); 2pts Royal Challengers Bangalore to reach the IPL Final at 5/2 (General); 2pts Rajasthan Royals to finish bottom of the IPL League Table at 9/2 (Sporting Index). Result pending
IPL Specials (Apr 9-May 30) - 2pts Virat Kohli top tournament batsman at 9/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt T Natarajan top tournament bowler at 33/1 (Betway, Unibet); 2pts T Natarajan to finish in top four tournament bowlers at 8/1 (Unibet); 1pt Manan Vohra top Rajasthan Royals batsman at 33/1 (Betway); 3pts Ruturaj Gaikwad top Chennai Super Kings batsman at 5/1 (General); 1pt Marcus Stoinis top Delhi Capitals batsman at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pts Daniel Sams top Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Premier League Darts (Apr 5 to May 28) - 2pts Peter Wright to win Premier League at 11/2 (Betway), 1pt e.w Nathan Aspinall to win Premier League at 22/1 (Boylesports 1/3 1,2), 1pt e.w Rob Cross to win Premier League at 40/1 (General 1/3 1,2). Result pending
Antepost Angle: Tennis in 2021 - 1pt win Karolina Pliskova to win the Australian Open at 20/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Casper Ruud to win the French Open at 150/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Kiki Bertens to win the French Open at 25/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Alison Riske to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Jannik Sinner to win the US Open at 50/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
World Championship (April 7-May 3) - 2pts win Mark Selby at 9/1 (Betway). Result pending