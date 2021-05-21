Boxing betting tips: Preview and best bets for Sky Sports card on Saturday May 22

Josh Taylor v Jose Ramirez

When: Sunday May 23 (UK), main event approx. 0400 BST

Where: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

TV info: Fite TV app (£12.99)

JOSH TAYLOR bids to become the first British fighter to hold all four recognised word titles at once when he takes on Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Only six other fights have taken place for all the marbles in the four-belt era of the last 33 years and this will be the first one involving a Brit, so it would be a huge achievement if Taylor can prevail in the light welterweight showdown. However, in a week where everyone has been talking about a potential four-belt blockbuster at heavyweight, this one at 140lb has got nowhere near the publicity it deserves and has gone under the radar a little.

That has been the theme of Taylor's career, though, and he hasn't got the anywhere near the credit for what he has done in his short but action-packed time as a professional. Hardcore fans don't need telling how good the Scot is, but most casual observers won't know too much about him and that is despite him being arguably Britain's best boxer right now. A fight of this magnitude should be on a big platform and gaining maximum exposure, but it is only available for British fans on the Fite TV app and they have to stump up £12.99 for it.

Taylor to pass 'formidable test'

A top amateur who went to the 2012 Olympics and won Commonwealth gold two years later, Taylor wasted no time in making waves as a professional and stepping up to outpoint the talented Viktor Postol after just 12 fights was a real statement of intent.

That set him up perfectly for the World Boxing Super Series, which started with a punch-perfect seventh round stoppage of Ryan Martin before he picked up the IBF belt against the powerful and aggressive Ivan Baranchyk, who was put down twice and beaten at his own game on his way to a point unanimous points defeat.

Taylor was the slight underdog against the highly-regarded American Regis Prograis in the final of that tournament and, in one of the fights of 2019, he produced a brilliant performance to claim another points victory. That should have been his springboard to wider recognition but the pandemic brought that momentum to a halt and he has boxed only one round, when blowing away Apinun Khongsong, in the last17 months.

He can't afford any ring-rust here as Ramirez, who is Taylor's fifth unbeaten opponent in a row, represents a formidable test.

Also a 2012 Olympian, Ramirez turned over straight after the London games and brings a perfect 26-fight record (17 KOs) to the table. The California native won the WBC belt with a points victory over Amir Imam in March 2018 and defended it twice before adding the WBO strap to his collection in a six-round thriller with Maurice Hooker.

His aggression and pressure saw him catch up with the previously unbeaten champion for an impressive stoppage, and he arrives on the back of a majority decision win over the aforementioned Postol in August. Ramirez was pushed all the way by the veteran in what turned out to be a tougher night than most expected, and that is one of the reasons he is a 2/1 shot here, with Taylor available at a best of 4/9.

We don't need a crystal ball to know what Ramirez's tactics will be as he knows only one way of fighting and that is on the front foot. He applies constant and educated pressure, looking to get up close where he is especially dangerous with his stinging left hooks, to head and body, and his textbook uppercuts. The 28-year-old looks to impose his size and strength on his opponents with a non-stop style and his engine enables him to turn it up as the fight goes on.

However, those latter two strengths could be negated here as Taylor is also big for the weight and noted for his supreme conditioning. The Edinburgh man is also the more rounded fighter and is capable of boxing many ways. A skilled southpaw with a terrific array of shots in his arsenal, his jab demands respect and so does his power, with his rapid and regular combos catching the eye.

As well as being able to box well on the back foot and on the outside, he is also a very smart inside fighter, although it may be unwise for him to prove that here with Ramirez clearly at his most dangerous when trading at close quarters.

Each man likes to throw plenty of leather and can do so all night long, so it's hard to see this being anything but a very good fight and their styles gelling well to provide lots of action. Both men have displayed granite chins so far and everything points towards this going the distance (4/11), with support for Ramirez on points this week but that outcome can still be backed at 7/2.

The Scotsman TO WIN BY DECISION is a 10/11 and, as a fully-fledged member of the Josh Taylor fan club for a long time, I won't be deserting him now.

I believe Taylor being a southpaw could be a significant factor, as Ramirez has only faced two 'lefties' before and struggled for long periods when scraping past Jose Zepeda with a majority decision in February 2019. The champion came on strong down the stretch, but he had trouble getting his shots off against the portsider for much of the fight and was especially reluctant to use his normally troublesome jab.

If the same happens here, Taylor should be able to get his cleaner and sharper shots off first and regularly beat his man to the punch to rack up an early lead on the cards. A late onslaught can be expected from the home fighter, but we know the visitor is made of stern stuff and has passed several 'gut checks' at the highest level already.

While Taylor will need to get the respect of his opponent, he can't afford to succumb to his warrior instincts and get involved in a tear-up too often. He has more strings to his bow so it makes sense for him to utilise his superior movement and boxing ability to fight with his head rather than his heart, even though he certainly isn't lacking in the latter department.

If he does so, the supremely talented Taylor can claim another big scalp, most likely via the scorecards, and hopefully he will then begin to get the recognition his achievements warrant.