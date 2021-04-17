Curragh Saturday tips: Fran Berry preview

The ground has dried out at The Curragh and with another lovely day forecast expect it to be riding on the fast side of good.

1.30 Castle Star was well backed on debut and having been hampered at the start just tired in the final 50 yards having come with a good run. He’s a worthy favourite but with newcomers from powerful stables lining up a watching brief is advised.

2.00 We’ve lost Cadamosto from this which completely changes the complexion of the race. Missing Matron is now a very short price favourite having been stable second string when bolting up on debut. She’s by Vocalised who’s progeny tend to like a bit of ease in the ground and it will be interesting to see how she copes with conditions today.

2.35 A Cracking renewal of the Gladness Stakes with horses who were competing in Classics and other Group Ones last season. Know It All was arguably unlucky when beaten by Watch Me in the Prix Rothschild last season and ran a very good race back home in the Matron. Her sire Lord Kanaloa only came to prominence at four and five in Japan so his offspring can be expected to improve with time. The Johnny Murtagh team are going well too.

Fiscal Rules has the advantage of a previous run this season, staying on well over six furlongs at Cork. The extra furlong here will suit and that fitness edge might just swing this in his favour but don’t rule out Lancaster House either.

3.10 It’s Broome not Love for Aidan O’Brien in this and after an indifferent, two race, campaign at four he looked a different proposition when winning on his return at Naas in March. He’s favourite but very short and Thundering Nights might be a Group One filly in the making. She’s the value.

3.45 A race to watch for the future – you can see anything in ten furlong maidens around here. Wordsworth is favourite and he was stable first string when beaten by High Definition when they both made their debut.

He’s clearly an exciting prospect and has a good draw today but the market hasn't missed him. The one I like each-way is BIG BELIEF. He has to be the wrong price one a line through Zaynudin. They both made their debut in the same race at Dundalk and the selection was forced to race wide all the way round and only gave way close home.