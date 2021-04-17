Curragh Saturday tips: Fran Berry preview

0.5pt e.w Big Belief in 3.45 The Curragh at 35/1 (Betfair & Paddy Power - 1/5 1,2,3)
2pts win Saatty in 4.50 Curragh at 9/2 (general)
2pts win Thunder Moon in QIPCO 2000 Guineas at 8/1 (William Hill)
The ground has dried out at The Curragh and with another lovely day forecast expect it to be riding on the fast side of good.
1.30 Castle Star was well backed on debut and having been hampered at the start just tired in the final 50 yards having come with a good run. He’s a worthy favourite but with newcomers from powerful stables lining up a watching brief is advised.
2.00 We’ve lost Cadamosto from this which completely changes the complexion of the race. Missing Matron is now a very short price favourite having been stable second string when bolting up on debut. She’s by Vocalised who’s progeny tend to like a bit of ease in the ground and it will be interesting to see how she copes with conditions today.
2.35 A Cracking renewal of the Gladness Stakes with horses who were competing in Classics and other Group Ones last season. Know It All was arguably unlucky when beaten by Watch Me in the Prix Rothschild last season and ran a very good race back home in the Matron. Her sire Lord Kanaloa only came to prominence at four and five in Japan so his offspring can be expected to improve with time. The Johnny Murtagh team are going well too.
Fiscal Rules has the advantage of a previous run this season, staying on well over six furlongs at Cork. The extra furlong here will suit and that fitness edge might just swing this in his favour but don’t rule out Lancaster House either.
3.10 It’s Broome not Love for Aidan O’Brien in this and after an indifferent, two race, campaign at four he looked a different proposition when winning on his return at Naas in March. He’s favourite but very short and Thundering Nights might be a Group One filly in the making. She’s the value.
3.45 A race to watch for the future – you can see anything in ten furlong maidens around here. Wordsworth is favourite and he was stable first string when beaten by High Definition when they both made their debut.
He’s clearly an exciting prospect and has a good draw today but the market hasn't missed him. The one I like each-way is BIG BELIEF. He has to be the wrong price one a line through Zaynudin. They both made their debut in the same race at Dundalk and the selection was forced to race wide all the way round and only gave way close home.
His rival had a nice draw there and a good passage through but today Big Belief is housed in nine and Zaynudin out in 18. That can help swing things his way and trainer Andy Oliver’s season could hardly be going any better.
4.15 This is nearly a repeat of the Irish Lincolnshire. I was with Fame And Acclaim that day and he shaped well in sixth but he was 25/1 there and 9/2 now and stall 16 may not be ideal. He Knows No Fear was only a place behind him the last day and looks much better value here.
4.50 A six furlong maiden and Blue Planet, a 1.8million guineas yearling, will be popular. He shaped OK when third at Dundalk on debut but the form is only ordinary. I was very keen on SAATTY each-way but with the price gone I’m going to stick him up as a win only bet.
He shaped very well over seven furlongs at the first meeting of the season here, travelling strongly and looking ready to pick up the leaders before his run petered out. It’s very interesting connections drop him to six here, he’s by Markaz and looks quick. 27 could be a very good draw and he can shake-up the market leader.
5.25 I’m going to pass on this – as I’m struggling to find a bet – but if you’re looking for one keep an eye on the draw for the previous race. It might at least help a little!
QIPCO 2000 GUINEAS
Having watched the Classic trials at Leopardstown and the Craven Meeting I don’t see any reason why the Dewhurst won’t be the prime piece of form for the 2000 Guineas.
The more I look at the race the more I like THUNDER MOON. Just look how good he was in the National Stakes on only his second start, beating Master Of The Seas, St Mark’s Basilica and Lucky Vega who all had more experience than him.
I think he had valid excuses in the Dewhurst, it seemed a big advantage to be racing by the stands’ rail and he was forced to challenge down the centre of the track. He looked like getting to them too for a long way on testing ground that definitely wouldn’t suit him.
Some have expressed stamina reservations but I think he has every chance of getting the mile on fast ground at Newmarket – and if he does he could produce an explosive performance.