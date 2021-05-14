Premier League betting tips: Tottenham v Wolves best bets and preview

Tottenham host Wolves on Sunday, needing a win to keep their top-six hopes alive. Liam Kelly is on hand to preview the match, providing an odds-against bet.

A must-win fixture for Tottenham as we enter the business end of the Premier League season, needing three points in the race for European football. Wolves, on the other hand, have little to play for, sitting safely in mid-table in what has been an ultimately disappointing campaign for the Old Gold. However, Spurs appear to be too short a price despite the circumstances.

Kick-off time: 14:05 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 1/2 | Draw 16/5 | Away 11/2

In winning two of their four matches under interim manager Ryan Mason, Tottenham have been far from convincing. They were handily beaten by Leeds last weekend, barely laying a glove on their opponent in a 3-1 loss at Elland Road. On a more positive note, Spurs have dealt with Southampton and already-relegated Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in recent weeks, taking their home points tally to 30 for the season. That equates to the third-highest total in the Premier League, even with the luxury of a game in hand on those around them.

While I do think the 1/2 available for a Spurs win is skinny, there has generally been more attacking intent under Mason, so there is value to be had in that area of the field. SON HEUNG-MIN stands out in the prop markets given his recent form, scoring in all three league games with Mason in charge. The South Korean will be hungry for more. At odds-against (11/10), the price on offer for Son to record 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET is of serious interest. CLICK HERE to back Son Heung-min 2+ shots on target with Sky Bet His quality in front of goal is unquestioned, and he's capable of hitting the target from multiple game states. Son is likely to pepper the Wolves goal if Tottenham are pushing for a goal, while remaining their chief threat on the counter-attack should Spurs hold a lead. After years of solidity, the defensive unit has been the weakness of Wolves this season, making it easy to envisage Tottenham having success at that end of the pitch.

