Leicester's defeat at home to Newcastle makes the race for Europe wide open

Premier League race for Europe: Who will make the top four and top six?

By Sporting Life
16:40 · MON May 10, 2021

Despite the small number of Premier League games remaining, the race for Europe is hotting up. We round up the action with odds, fixtures and analysis.

The top two look set in the Premier League. Manchester City are poised to win the title, while Manchester United have cleared away from the rest, but there is plenty to play for in behind.

With places in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League on the line, we take a look at the teams involved, betting odds and what's in store for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea | 3rd | 64 points

Chelsea's remaining fixtures:

  • Arsenal (H): Wednesday, May 12, 8.15pm
  • Leicester (H): Tuesday, May 18, 8.15pm
  • Aston Villa (A): Sunday, May 23, 4pm

Chelsea have looked imperious under Thomas Tuchel, sealing a place in the finals of both the Champions League and FA Cup without taking their foot off the gas in the Premier League.

An impressive win at Manchester City makes it difficult to see how the Blues won't finish in the top four, which is reflected in their price.

Tuchel's side do have a relatively tough run-in, but they're more than capable of cruising to UCL qualification.

Infogol forecasted finishing position: 3rd

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Leicester | 4th | 63 points

Leicester's remaining fixtures:

  • Manchester United (A): Tuesday, May 11, 6pm
  • Chelsea (A): Tuesday, May 18, 8.15pm
  • Tottenham (H): Sunday, May 23, 4pm

Leicester appear to be unravelling at the wrong time of the season again having collapsed from a similar position in the 2019/20 campaign.

Brendan Rodgers has a job on to rejuvenate his squad following a horrendous 4-2 home defeat against Newcastle, and their upcoming fixtures are a real concern.

Infogol forecasted finishing position: 4th

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

West Ham | 5th | 58 points

West Ham's remaining fixtures:

  • Brighton (A): Saturday, May 15, 8pm
  • West Brom (A): Wednesday, May 19, 8.15pm
  • Southampton (H): Sunday, May 23, 4pm

West Ham were in a great position to claim an unlikely fourth-placed finish, but a run of three losses from their last four games, most recently a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by Everton, has left them likely having to settle for the top six - at best.

David Moyes' side do have one of the easiest schedules, though, so perhaps there is a further twist still to come.

Infogol forecasted finishing position: 5th

Liverpool | 6th | 57 points

Liverpool's remaining fixtures:

  • Manchester United (A): Thursday, May 13, 8.15pm
  • West Brom (A): Sunday, May 16, 4.30pm
  • Burnley (A): Wednesday, May 19, 8.15pm
  • Crystal Palace (H): Sunday, May 23, 4pm

Liverpool are firmly back in with a shout for Champions League football. A nightmarish season has a chance to end on a positive note.

The rearranged match-up with Manchester United looks to be Jurgen Klopp's side's hardest game of the four remaining, so it's no surprise to see them as Leicester's chief challengers in the betting markets.

Infogol forecasted finishing position: 6th

Sadio Mane opens the scoring for Liverpool against Southampton

Tottenham | 7th | 56 points

Premier League top four finish odds: 25/1

Premier League top six finish odds: 13/8

Tottenham's remaining fixtures:

  • Wolves (H): Sunday, May 16, 2.05pm
  • Aston Villa (H): Wednesday, May 19, 6pm
  • Leicester (A): Sunday, May 23, 4pm

Spurs' 3-1 defeat at Leeds all-but ended their chances of a top-four finish, falling behind Liverpool despite playing one more game.

The best Tottenham can likely hope for is a place in next season's Europa League. All of their remaining games are winnable, but Spurs have hardly been convincing under Ryan Mason.

Infogol forecasted finishing position: 7th

Everton | 8th | 55 points

Everton's remaining fixtures:

  • Aston Villa (A): Thursday, May 13, 6pm
  • Sheffield United (H): Sunday, May 16, 7pm
  • Wolves (H): Wednesday, May 19, 6pm
  • Manchester City (A): Sunday, May 23, 4pm

Everton kept themselves in the conversation for a top-six spot with a battling 1-0 win at West Ham, but consistency, or lack thereof, has been a huge issue for the Toffees this season.

With four games left to play, a challenge for a Europa League place is possible. However, it's impossible to know which Everton will turn up at this point, which is reflected in their price for a top-six finish.

Infogol forecasted finishing position: 8th

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Football Tips