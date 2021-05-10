Premier League race for Europe: Who will make the top four and top six?

Despite the small number of Premier League games remaining, the race for Europe is hotting up. We round up the action with odds, fixtures and analysis.

The top two look set in the Premier League. Manchester City are poised to win the title, while Manchester United have cleared away from the rest, but there is plenty to play for in behind. With places in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League on the line, we take a look at the teams involved, betting odds and what's in store for the remainder of the season. Chelsea | 3rd | 64 points Premier League top four finish odds: 1/16 Chelsea's remaining fixtures: Arsenal (H): Wednesday, May 12, 8.15pm

Leicester (H): Tuesday, May 18, 8.15pm

Aston Villa (A): Sunday, May 23, 4pm Chelsea have looked imperious under Thomas Tuchel, sealing a place in the finals of both the Champions League and FA Cup without taking their foot off the gas in the Premier League. An impressive win at Manchester City makes it difficult to see how the Blues won't finish in the top four, which is reflected in their price. Tuchel's side do have a relatively tough run-in, but they're more than capable of cruising to UCL qualification. Infogol forecasted finishing position: 3rd

Leicester | 4th | 63 points Premier League top four finish odds: 4/5

Premier League top six finish odds: 1/33 Leicester's remaining fixtures: Manchester United (A): Tuesday, May 11, 6pm

Chelsea (A): Tuesday, May 18, 8.15pm

Tottenham (H): Sunday, May 23, 4pm Leicester appear to be unravelling at the wrong time of the season again having collapsed from a similar position in the 2019/20 campaign. Brendan Rodgers has a job on to rejuvenate his squad following a horrendous 4-2 home defeat against Newcastle, and their upcoming fixtures are a real concern. Infogol forecasted finishing position: 4th

West Ham | 5th | 58 points Premier League top four finish odds: 14/1

Premier League top six finish odds: 8/15 West Ham's remaining fixtures: Brighton (A): Saturday, May 15, 8pm

West Brom (A): Wednesday, May 19, 8.15pm

Southampton (H): Sunday, May 23, 4pm West Ham were in a great position to claim an unlikely fourth-placed finish, but a run of three losses from their last four games, most recently a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by Everton, has left them likely having to settle for the top six - at best. David Moyes' side do have one of the easiest schedules, though, so perhaps there is a further twist still to come. Infogol forecasted finishing position: 5th

Liverpool | 6th | 57 points Premier League top four finish odds: 10/11

Premier League top six finish odds: 1/20 Liverpool's remaining fixtures: Manchester United (A): Thursday, May 13, 8.15pm

West Brom (A): Sunday, May 16, 4.30pm

Burnley (A): Wednesday, May 19, 8.15pm

Crystal Palace (H): Sunday, May 23, 4pm Liverpool are firmly back in with a shout for Champions League football. A nightmarish season has a chance to end on a positive note. The rearranged match-up with Manchester United looks to be Jurgen Klopp's side's hardest game of the four remaining, so it's no surprise to see them as Leicester's chief challengers in the betting markets. Infogol forecasted finishing position: 6th

Tottenham | 7th | 56 points Premier League top four finish odds: 25/1 Premier League top six finish odds: 13/8 Tottenham's remaining fixtures: Wolves (H): Sunday, May 16, 2.05pm

Aston Villa (H): Wednesday, May 19, 6pm

Leicester (A): Sunday, May 23, 4pm Spurs' 3-1 defeat at Leeds all-but ended their chances of a top-four finish, falling behind Liverpool despite playing one more game. The best Tottenham can likely hope for is a place in next season's Europa League. All of their remaining games are winnable, but Spurs have hardly been convincing under Ryan Mason. Infogol forecasted finishing position: 7th

Everton | 8th | 55 points Premier League top four finish odds: 66/1

Premier League top six finish odds: 4/1 Everton's remaining fixtures: Aston Villa (A): Thursday, May 13, 6pm

Sheffield United (H): Sunday, May 16, 7pm

Wolves (H): Wednesday, May 19, 6pm

Manchester City (A): Sunday, May 23, 4pm Everton kept themselves in the conversation for a top-six spot with a battling 1-0 win at West Ham, but consistency, or lack thereof, has been a huge issue for the Toffees this season. With four games left to play, a challenge for a Europa League place is possible. However, it's impossible to know which Everton will turn up at this point, which is reflected in their price for a top-six finish. Infogol forecasted finishing position: 8th