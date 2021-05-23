Premier League: Leicester miss out on Champions League football again

A 2-1 loss for the Blues at Aston Villa opened the door for the FA Cup winners to claim a fourth-place finish, but Brendan Rodgers’ men threw away two leads at the King Power Stadium.

Harry Kane’s volley was sandwiched by two Jamie Vardy penalties and yet a late turnaround by Spurs saw Kasper Schmeichel punch into his own net before substitute Gareth Bale hit a brace to end the Foxes hopes of qualifying for Europe’s elite competition.

Tottenham’s win means they will be in the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League next term after a 3-0 triumph for West Ham against Southampton sealed their place in the Europa League.

Pablo Fornals struck twice in quick succession to put David Moyes’ team in control and Declan Rice made it safe with a third four minutes from time, much to the delight of the 10,000 supporters in attendance at the London Stadium.

Arsenal were set for a place in the Europa Conference League before a dramatic finale at Leicester as Nicolas Pepe continued his strong end to the campaign with a double in a 2-0 win at home to Brighton.

Everton’s faint hopes of Europe were over early at the Etihad where Sergio Aguero marked his final appearance for Manchester City with a classy brace.

Pep Guardiola watched his team deliver a five-star showing in a 5-0 victory with Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden putting the champions three up before record goalscorer Aguero took centre stage.

Next up for City is the Champions League final, where they will play Chelsea, who produced a below-par showing in a 2-1 loss at Villa Park.

Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi struck in close proximity before and after half-time and although Ben Chilwell pulled one back, the Blues, who finished with 10 men after Cesar Azpilicueta was sent off, had to rely on a helping hand from rivals Spurs.

Liverpool claimed third after a comfortable 2-0 win over Crystal Palace following Sadio Mane’s double at Anfield.

It was Roy Hodgson’s final game in charge of his boyhood club but the Reds were too strong and made sure the 73-year-old parted with a defeat.

Wolves were unable to give Nuno Espirio Santo one final win after a youthful Manchester United XI secured a 2-1 win on the road.

With an eye on Wednesday’s Europa League final, teenagers Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga were handed starts and the latter opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a bullet header.

Nelson Semedo cancelled out that effort, but a Juan Mata spot-kick in first-half stoppage time gave United all three points.

Sheffield United bade farewell to the Premier League with a seventh win of the season after David McGoldrick scored the only goal against Burnley at Bramall Lane.

Fulham were unable to give their fans anything to cheer after a tough campaign in the top flight as Joe Willock continued his remarkable form.

The Arsenal loanee netted for his seventh game in a row and Fabian Schar added a second to give Newcastle a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage while Leeds finished with a 3-1 win at home to West Brom in Sam Allardyce’s final game.

Rodrigo and Kalvin Phillips put Marcelo Bielsa’s side two up at the break and Patrick Bamford added a third from the penalty spot 11 minutes from time for his 17th goal of the season before Hal Robson-Kanu grabbed a consolation at the death.