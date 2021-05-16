West Brom 1-2 Liverpool: Watch as Alisson scores dramatic late winner at Hawthorns

Alisson was the unlikely hero for Liverpool, as the Reds' goalkeeper scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory at West Brom and keep his side in the top four race.
The Brazilian came up for a corner and glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delivery from six yards to cue pandemonium at The Hawthorns only minutes after West Brom had had a goal ruled out themselves.
Liverpool are now just a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two Premier League matches to play.
Mohamed Salah had earlier equalised after Hal Robson-Kanu gave the home side the lead, before Roberto Firmino hit the post and Sadio Mane saw an effort ruled out for offside.
Baggies defender Kyle Bartley then also had a goal disallowed, setting up Alisson’s last gasp heroics.
Alisson becomes the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic.
West Brom initially matched their visitors and took the lead in the 15th minute after unpicking Liverpool too easily.
The Reds failed to break and Semi Ajayi’s clearance fell to Matheus Pereira who slipped in Robson-Kanu to find the bottom corner for his first top-flight goal since November 2017.
But Liverpool caught Albion out in the 33rd minute with a quick free-kick after referee Mike Dean ordered a restart having obstructed Fabinho.
Mane raced away to find Firmino only for Grady Diangana’s tackle to see the ball roll free. Mane then nipped in ahead of the dawdling Bartley to poke to Salah who curled into the bottom corner from 18 yards. It was the striker’s 22nd goal of the season and drew him level with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.
Two minutes later Firmino hit the post following Mane’s backheel as Liverpool pinned the Baggies back.
Jurgen Klopp’s men continued to press after the break and Mane’s celebrations were cut short by an offside flag after he converted Alexander-Arnold’s cross from close range.
The visitors were on top but needed an offside flag to stop Albion retaking the lead when Bartley headed in Conor Gallagher’s corner with 20 minutes left, with Matt Phillips adjudged to have been offside and interfering.
Liverpool, though, camped in the hosts’ half with time running out and Thiago curled wide with Alexander-Arnold shooting wastefully over after cutting in from the right. Albion’s stubborn and impressive resistance looked like holding firm with Johnstone turning Thiago’s drive behind three minutes from the end.
But Alisson had the sensational final word when he arrived to meet Alexander-Arnold’s corner and nod in past Johnstone in stoppage time.