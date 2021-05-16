West Brom 1-2 Liverpool: Watch as Alisson scores dramatic late winner at Hawthorns

Alisson was the unlikely hero for Liverpool, as the Reds' goalkeeper scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory at West Brom and keep his side in the top four race.

The Brazilian came up for a corner and glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delivery from six yards to cue pandemonium at The Hawthorns only minutes after West Brom had had a goal ruled out themselves.

WATCH: Alisson scores for Liverpool against West Brom

🤯👋 Alisson joining the exclusive club of goalkeepers to score in the Premier League...and it's the first with a header



Schmeichel (Shot in box, 2001)

Friedel (Shot in box, 2004)

Robinson (Own half, 2007)

Howard (Own half, 2012)

Begovic (Own half, 2013)pic.twitter.com/apjDqwUalt — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) May 16, 2021

Liverpool are now just a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two Premier League matches to play. Mohamed Salah had earlier equalised after Hal Robson-Kanu gave the home side the lead, before Roberto Firmino hit the post and Sadio Mane saw an effort ruled out for offside. Baggies defender Kyle Bartley then also had a goal disallowed, setting up Alisson’s last gasp heroics. Alisson becomes the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic.

🤯 Alisson's chance was given 8% of being scored by our xG model...but calculations are assuming it's an outfield player!



Unbelievable on so many levels!#LFC #WBALIV — Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 16, 2021

Liverpool stay alive in top four race West Brom initially matched their visitors and took the lead in the 15th minute after unpicking Liverpool too easily. The Reds failed to break and Semi Ajayi’s clearance fell to Matheus Pereira who slipped in Robson-Kanu to find the bottom corner for his first top-flight goal since November 2017. But Liverpool caught Albion out in the 33rd minute with a quick free-kick after referee Mike Dean ordered a restart having obstructed Fabinho. Mane raced away to find Firmino only for Grady Diangana’s tackle to see the ball roll free. Mane then nipped in ahead of the dawdling Bartley to poke to Salah who curled into the bottom corner from 18 yards. It was the striker’s 22nd goal of the season and drew him level with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot. Two minutes later Firmino hit the post following Mane’s backheel as Liverpool pinned the Baggies back.

CLICK HERE for today's football best bets and betting tips