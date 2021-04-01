Football betting tips: Best bets for Easter Monday April 5

Our team pick out their best bets for a busy Easter Monday of action in the Premier League and Sky Bet EFL.

Middlesbrough v Watford Read Tom Carnduff's full preview Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Monday

The 6/1 available on KEN SEMA to score anytime look too big given a recent switch. Looking at the 1-0 victory over Barnsley backwards, a period of 20 games where Sema was largely in a more traditional wide midfield role or in the defence, he was averaging 0.25 shots per game. Over his last 11 starts, where he's been more advanced as a winger/forward, the shot average has jumped up to 1.18 per game. He's scored five goals. The odds-against price on a win is decent enough and the 6/5 should definitely be considered. However, given the form they are in, it's worth taking the 4/1 on WATFORD TO WIN ON THE -1 HANDICAP. Three of Watford's last six victories have all been by a two-goal or greater margin while Middlesbrough were beaten 3-1 by Bournemouth last time out - the fourth time they have lost by two goals or more in their last 14 games.

Leyton Orient v Walsall Read Michael Beardmore's full preview Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Monday

With one win in 18 games between Boxing Day and the end of March – collecting a measly 11 points from a possible 54 during that run – it's no wonder Walsall are bottom of every Sky Bet League Two form table you could conjure. The Saddlers have pinched a few draws in that run, granted, but, usually, when they have come up against anyone decent – Newport, Cheltenham, Bradford, Cambridge, Bolton, Salford, Carlisle – they have lost. So, it's a head-scratcher that LEYTON ORIENT – chasing down the play-off pack on a fine run under caretaker boss Jobi McAnuff – are 13/10 to come out on top at home. They should be much shorter and provided a winner at 16/5 on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff Read Tom Carnduff's full preview Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Monday

Eight of Wednesday's 17 games against the current top-10 this season have ended in defeat. Seven of those have seen the opposition score at least twice and the 6/4 general price on CARDIFF TO SCORE 2+ GOALS in this game is worth backing on that basis. In fact, 14 of their 20 defeats this season have had the opposition score twice. On the flip side, Cardiff boast a strong record against teams in the bottom-half. Eleven of their 19 games against sides currently 13th downwards has also seen them score two or more. At a good odds-against price, the value is there in backing them to continue that trend.

Everton v Crystal Palace Read Jake Pearson's full preview Kick-off time: 18:00 BST, Monday

The pattern of this match seems straightforward to predict, with Everton expected to dominate the ball and take the game to Roy Hodgson's side. Fortunately for Palace, this will suit them down to the ground. An early goal for the Toffees would completely change the complexion of the match, but the longer the game stays 0-0, the bigger the chance of a Crystal Palace win. Everton have won just one game at home since victory over Arsenal before Christmas, which makes their odds-on price too short, and in turn means a price of 17/4 for a CRYSTAL PALACE WIN makes plenty of appeal.