The Premier League's goalscoring goalkeepers: Alisson joins exclusive list of six but is the first to score with a header

That honour belongs to Alisson, whose remarkable effort at The Hawthorns earned Liverpool a crucial 2-1 victory over West Brom in the race to finish in the top four while he's also the first to do so with his header.

But on the six unforgettable occasions that a goalie has found the net in the Premier League era, that scenario has only played out in half of them and remarkably in only one of those has the stopper's team ended up with any points.

When you hear a goalkeeper has scored, it's easy assume they've done so from a corner deep into stoppage-time.

🤯👋 Alisson joining the exclusive club of goalkeepers to score in the Premier League...and it's the first with a header Schmeichel (Shot in box, 2001) Friedel (Shot in box, 2004) Robinson (Own half, 2007) Howard (Own half, 2012) Begovic (Own half, 2013) pic.twitter.com/apjDqwUalt

So how did the other five goalkeepers score their goals?

Peter Schmeichel (Everton 2-3 ASTON VILLA, October 2001)

It wasn't until the 10th season of Premier League football that a goalkeeper to finally find the net in the Premier League and it was Peter Schmeichel who did it during his time at Aston Villa. The Manchester United legend unleashed a stunning volley at the back post from Steve Staunton’s late corner in the 90th minute but it was a mere consolation as they trailed 3-1 at the time and couldn't then find an equaliser. Schmeichel actually managed 13 goals in his career including an equaliser for Manchester United in a UEFA Cup tie against Rotor Volgograd in 1996.

Brad Friedel (Charlton 3-2 BLACKBURN, February 2004)

Just like Schmeichel, Brad Friedel came up for a corner in stoppage-time and fired home with a superb striker's finish to seemingly rescue a dramatic 2-2 draw in Blackburn's away match at Charlton. However, his equaliser wasn't late enough because he was soon picking the ball out of his own net after Claus Jensen scored a last-gasp winner.

Paul Robinson (TOTTENHAM 3-1 Watford, March 2007)

Tottenham were leading Watford 1-0 when Paul Robinson's free-kick from 75 yards out took a wicked bounce over the head of Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster and into the net. Hossam Ghaly curled a third late on before Darius Henderson's consolation in a comfortable 3-1 win although it wasn't the first time Robinson felt these emotions having also headed a home a last-minute equaliser for Leeds against Swindon back in 2003.

Tim Howard (EVERTON 1-2 Bolton, January 2012)

Freak winds and an equally freak bounce combined to help the Tim Howard's 101-yard clearance loop over Bolton counterpart Adam Bogdan. The Everton goalkeeper refused to celebrate out of respect for Bogdan but his sportsmanship earned him no karma points as the Toffees ended up losing 2-1 thanks to goals from David Ngog and Gary Cahill.

Asmir Begovic (STOKE 1-1 Southampton, November 2013)

The quickest goal by a stopper came after just 13 seconds but it was in no small part down to Dejan Lovren's decision to let Asmir Begovic's goal kick take a ridiculous ballooning bounce and leave Southampton's Artur Boruc helpless. It wasn't enough to earn Stoke all three points as Jay Rodriguez struck a first-half equaliser.