Son Heung-min cancelled out Stuart Dallas’ early opener, but Patrick Bamford fired Leeds back in front before half-time and substitute Rodrigo’s emphatic finish sealed a deserved victory.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were off colour in last week’s defeat at Brighton, but bounced back to turn in another scintillating display against one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’.

They climbed back into the top half of the table, while Tottenham now face a fight to qualify for even a Europa League place after their first league defeat under interim boss Ryan Mason.

It was soon evident Leeds’ energy levels, dimmed at Brighton, had been restored and they created two clear early openings.

Bamford’s low shot was turned away by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Pascal Struijk hooked over the crossbar following a corner soon after.

Leeds were rewarded for taking the game to their opponents in the 13th minute. Lloris saved brilliantly after Jack Harrison’s low cross had deflected off Sergio Reguilon and Dallas lashed the rebound into the roof of the net.