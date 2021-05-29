French Open betting tips: Daily Roland Garros selections and analysis

1.5pts Cristian Garin and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina both to win 3-0 at 1.32/1 (Betfair)

It’s also very significant that these two met here at Roland Garros last season and played no fewer than three tie-breaks in their four-set match, won by the Russian.

Vesely has largely been playing at a lower level but six of his last 10 matches have seen at least one tie-break.

The pair love a breaker with Khachanov playing one in three of his four matches in Lyon last time out and also in his only match in Madrid.

Two decent servers go head-to-head on the opening day in Paris and there looks every chance of a TIE-BREAK .

Odds of 4/5 about at least one breaker in this match look more than fair, while I’ll also happily play the 4/1 about a first-set tie-break.

With Khachanov struggling for results right now, I’m also tempted by the 3/1 about Vesely avenging last year’s defeat.

Khachanov has gone 4-5 in the current clay campaign with two of his wins coming against players ranked outside the top 100. His most recent outing brought a demoralising 6-1 6-1 loss to Briton Cameron Norrie.

Vesely, the world number 71, has also been below his best of late but he has a powerful enough game to trouble his more illustrious opponent – as he showed in September’s meeting – so I’ll take a small slice of what looks a chunky price.

Cristian Garin v Juan Ignacio Londero

I’ve written plenty about GARIN's qualities on clay before and I fully expect him to dominate this encounter against a player who is out of form.

Londero has failed to win a tour-level match on clay – his favourite surface – this season. In a bid to revive fortunes, he stepped down to Challenger level in Portugal recently only to lose in the first round again.

A look at the head-to-head shows Garin has won their last six sets on clay and I’d expect him to extend that to nine here.

He’s beaten the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime on the European clay in recent weeks and can add to the doom and gloom surrounding the Argentine with a 3-0 win.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Mikhail Kukushkin

I’ll happily put Garin in a straight-sets double with DAVIDOVICH FOKINA, who has really started to turn his potential into results in the current clay campaign.

The 21-year-old has taken down Matteo Berrettini, Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov since the tour returned to Europe and should be way too good for Kukushkin.

The Kazakh prefers a much faster surface and he’s really struggled on the clay over the past couple of months.

Kukushkin has played five matches and lost each in straight sets. Four of them have been qualifiers.

In Barcelona he won just three games against the unheralded Carlos Gimeno Valero, while last time out in Geneva it was only four against Alejandro Tabilo, the world number 166.

The double pays just over 13/10.

Botic van de Zandschulp v Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz looks a seed under threat in round one following a miserable recent run.

The Pole is 1-3 on the European clay this year with defeats coming against Dan Evans and John Millman. He was last seen leaving Rome having retired from his match with Lorenzo Musetti in the second set.