French Open betting tips: Daily Roland Garros selections and analysis

Andy Schooler’s daily tips at this year’s Australian Open delivered a healthy profit. Here are his best match bets for day one of the 2021 French Open.
2pts tie-break in Karen Khachanov v Jiri Vesely at 4/5 (bet365)
0.5pt first-set tie-break in Karen Khachanov v Jiri Vesely at 4/1 (William Hill)
0.5pt Jiri Vesely to beat Karen Khachanov at 3/1 (BetVictor, BoyleSports)
1.5pts Cristian Garin and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina both to win 3-0 at 1.32/1 (Betfair)
1pt Botic van de Zandschulp to beat Hubert Hurkacz at 7/5 (BetVictor)
Two decent servers go head-to-head on the opening day in Paris and there looks every chance of a TIE-BREAK.
The pair love a breaker with Khachanov playing one in three of his four matches in Lyon last time out and also in his only match in Madrid.
Vesely has largely been playing at a lower level but six of his last 10 matches have seen at least one tie-break.
It’s also very significant that these two met here at Roland Garros last season and played no fewer than three tie-breaks in their four-set match, won by the Russian.
Odds of 4/5 about at least one breaker in this match look more than fair, while I’ll also happily play the 4/1 about a first-set tie-break.
With Khachanov struggling for results right now, I’m also tempted by the 3/1 about Vesely avenging last year’s defeat.
Khachanov has gone 4-5 in the current clay campaign with two of his wins coming against players ranked outside the top 100. His most recent outing brought a demoralising 6-1 6-1 loss to Briton Cameron Norrie.
Vesely, the world number 71, has also been below his best of late but he has a powerful enough game to trouble his more illustrious opponent – as he showed in September’s meeting – so I’ll take a small slice of what looks a chunky price.
I’ve written plenty about GARIN's qualities on clay before and I fully expect him to dominate this encounter against a player who is out of form.
Londero has failed to win a tour-level match on clay – his favourite surface – this season. In a bid to revive fortunes, he stepped down to Challenger level in Portugal recently only to lose in the first round again.
A look at the head-to-head shows Garin has won their last six sets on clay and I’d expect him to extend that to nine here.
He’s beaten the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime on the European clay in recent weeks and can add to the doom and gloom surrounding the Argentine with a 3-0 win.
I’ll happily put Garin in a straight-sets double with DAVIDOVICH FOKINA, who has really started to turn his potential into results in the current clay campaign.
The 21-year-old has taken down Matteo Berrettini, Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov since the tour returned to Europe and should be way too good for Kukushkin.
The Kazakh prefers a much faster surface and he’s really struggled on the clay over the past couple of months.
Kukushkin has played five matches and lost each in straight sets. Four of them have been qualifiers.
In Barcelona he won just three games against the unheralded Carlos Gimeno Valero, while last time out in Geneva it was only four against Alejandro Tabilo, the world number 166.
The double pays just over 13/10.
Hurkacz looks a seed under threat in round one following a miserable recent run.
The Pole is 1-3 on the European clay this year with defeats coming against Dan Evans and John Millman. He was last seen leaving Rome having retired from his match with Lorenzo Musetti in the second set.
Somewhat worryingly, the official reason cited was fatigue with Hurkacz then heading back to Poland to recover. He’s not played in the past three weeks. A Covid-19 diagnosis was not confirmed with Hurkacz only saying he’d had "an infection".
VAN DE ZANDSCHULP is no world-beater but his confidence will be high after coming through qualifying, posting two wide-margin wins in his last two matches during which his strong first serve was winning plenty of points.
Of course, this is a step up – if Hurkacz can deliver something close to his A-game. However, it’s a while since that’s been seen and certainly if he’s not completely recovered, van de Zandschulp is capable of making him pay.
It’s not a hugely confident pick but I’ll still back the Dutch underdog in this one.
Posted at 1530 BST on 29/05/2021
