Premier League betting tips: Brighton v West Ham best bets and preview

West Ham's hopes of Champions League football suffered a huge hit at the weekend, recording a desperately disappointing 1-0 loss to Everton at the London Stadium. As a result, the Hammers cannot afford to drop any more points during the run-in, but the manner of that defeat is a worrying sign entering the final matches of a grueling season. Brighton will be a welcome opponent, though, a team that has already secured their place in the top-tier and are missing key players through suspension.

Captain Lewis Dunk and top scorer Neal Maupay will be unavailable for the game after red cards in Brighton's 2-1 defeat at Wolves, throwing away yet more points after putting themselves in a promising position. It has been an incredibly frustrating campaign for the Seagulls, flashing brilliance under Graham Potter amid poor results. They sit far lower than they should based on underlying numbers, primarily due to an exceptionally wasteful attack. CLICK HERE for Infogol's expected goals (xG) table However, motivation might be a sticking point here with a 2021/22 Premier League place assured. West Ham's Europe push in the balance Motivation will not be an issue for West Ham, who need a positive result to top off an excellent season with a spot in Europe.

The probable return of Declan Rice will be a massive boost to David Moyes' side, who have been struggling with injuries at the wrong time. West Ham should have enough quality to beat a Brighton team with nothing to play for alongside a significant list of absentees, which is reflected in the prices. It will be understandably nervy for the Hammers, however, making WEST HAM TO WIN BY EXACTLY 1 GOAL of interest at a good price. Brighton are well-known in keeping things tight at the back, but I think the Hammers will edge it, keeping them in the conversation for the top four.

