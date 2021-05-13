Sporting Life
David Moyes dejected after West Ham defeat
Our match preview with best bets for Brighton v West Ham

Premier League betting tips: Brighton v West Ham best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
12:49 · THU May 13, 2021

West Ham travel to Brighton with the aim of reigniting their European push. Liam Kelly previews the game, providing a best bet.

Football betting tips: Brighton v West Ham

1pt West Ham to win by exactly 1 goal at 10/3 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

West Ham's hopes of Champions League football suffered a huge hit at the weekend, recording a desperately disappointing 1-0 loss to Everton at the London Stadium.

As a result, the Hammers cannot afford to drop any more points during the run-in, but the manner of that defeat is a worrying sign entering the final matches of a grueling season.

Brighton will be a welcome opponent, though, a team that has already secured their place in the top-tier and are missing key players through suspension.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 15/8 | Draw 23/10 | Away 29/20

Captain Lewis Dunk and top scorer Neal Maupay will be unavailable for the game after red cards in Brighton's 2-1 defeat at Wolves, throwing away yet more points after putting themselves in a promising position.

It has been an incredibly frustrating campaign for the Seagulls, flashing brilliance under Graham Potter amid poor results. They sit far lower than they should based on underlying numbers, primarily due to an exceptionally wasteful attack.

However, motivation might be a sticking point here with a 2021/22 Premier League place assured.

West Ham's Europe push in the balance

Motivation will not be an issue for West Ham, who need a positive result to top off an excellent season with a spot in Europe.

Premier League race for Europe: Who will make the top four and top six?

The probable return of Declan Rice will be a massive boost to David Moyes' side, who have been struggling with injuries at the wrong time.

West Ham should have enough quality to beat a Brighton team with nothing to play for alongside a significant list of absentees, which is reflected in the prices.

It will be understandably nervy for the Hammers, however, making WEST HAM TO WIN BY EXACTLY 1 GOAL of interest at a good price.

Brighton are well-known in keeping things tight at the back, but I think the Hammers will edge it, keeping them in the conversation for the top four.

Brighton v West Ham best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt West Ham to win by exactly 1 goal at 10/3 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook)

Score prediction: Brighton 0-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1200 BST (13/05/21)

