Premier League top four odds: West Ham 16/1, Liverpool 10/11 after Hammers lose 1-0 to Everton

West Ham are now rank outsiders for the top four after Dominic Calvert-Lewin dented their dreams of the Champions League by clinching a 1-0 win for Everton at the London Stadium.

Hammers manager David Moyes turned Everton from relegation candidates to the Champions League in 2005, but his chances of repeating the trick in London are fading fast courtesy of a third defeat in four league games, a run of form that could hardly have come at a worst time. His side are now 16/1 to finish in the top four at Paddy Power having started the day as short as 5/2 to qualify for Europe's elite club competition. They stay fifth, five points behind fourth-placed Leicester, and one clear of Liverpool, who have a game in hand. The Foxes are 4/5 after their slip up on Friday night, while Liverpool have moved into 10/11 thanks to a combination of those results and the Reds' own 2-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday night.

Top 4 Finish odds Chelsea - 1/33

Leicester - 4/5

Liverpool - 10/11

West Ham - 16/1

Tottenham - 30/1

Everton - 50/1 Odds via PaddyPower Odds correct at 1905 BST (09/05/21)

Poor showing from West Ham Carlo Ancelotti’s side scored the decisive goal in the 23rd minute through Calvert-Lewin’s 21st of the season, the England striker lathing onto Ben Godfrey’s through-ball before out-pacing Craig Dawson to fire low past Lukasz Fabianski and into the bottom corner. West Ham attempted to hit back but Said Benrahma headed his chance just over the bar. The home side dominated after the interval but found Everton’s blue wall almost impossible to penetrate, creating just 0.60 expected goals for (xGF) despite the desperate need for a result.

When they did find a way through, Fornals and Michail Antonio combined well on the edge of the box before teeing up Vladimir Coufal, only for his low shot to come back off the inside of the far post. West Ham could not find an equaliser. Calvert-Lewin almost set up a second on the counter-attack as he scooped the ball up for substitute Joshua King. Fabianski was beaten but Dawson had managed to get back on the line to block the striker’s header. Coufal had a chance in stoppage time but lashed his shot wide on a frustrating afternoon for the Hammers, who are now a long shot in the race for the top four.